Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live: India take on Japan-Blog, Updates, scores

Catch all the live action of India vs Japan at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir.
Hosts India gear up for their second Pool A match against Japan at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Sunday.
India was pushed to their limits in their opening match as the hosts managed to edge China 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller. A hat-trick from Harmanpreet Singh and a goal from Jugraj gave the team a strong start.
Japan, on the other hand, had a dominant 7-0 start against Kazakhstan in the opener. Both teams have three points, and Sunday’s clash will determine who will top Pool A. Check the updated points table here.
With a direct World Cup qualification spot up for grabs, the clash becomes more significant.
The Bridge will bring you LIVE coverage of this engaging clash between India and Japan at 3 PM. Stay tuned.
LIVE updates:
- 31 Aug 2025 9:51 AM GMT
Milestone for Indian wicketkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Krishan Bahadur Pathak completes 150 matches.
- 31 Aug 2025 9:29 AM GMT
Team Japan
Raiki Fujishima, Yuto Higuchi, Kosei Kawabe, Yamato Kawahara, Yusuke Kawamura, Naru Kimura, Kisho Kuroda, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Ken Nagayoshi, Yosei Oba, Shogo Sasaki, Ryosuke Shinohara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Keita Watanabe, Hyota Yamada, Shota Yamada, Koji Yamasaki, Manabu Yamashita, Takashi Yoshikawa.
- 31 Aug 2025 9:29 AM GMT
Team India
Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
- 31 Aug 2025 9:09 AM GMT
Good Afternoon, Hockey Fans!
A very warm welcome to The Bridge’s LIVE coverage of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 as India and Japan go head-to-head in a Sunday blockbuster clash!