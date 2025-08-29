Hockey
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India up against China- Updates, score, blog
India begin their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 journey against China, aiming for a fourth title and a spot in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.
India have launched their campaign at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with a high-stakes encounter against China. The tournament carries significant importance, as winning the continental crown would secure India a spot in the next FIH Hockey World Cup scheduled for 2026.
Three-time champions, India last lifted the Asia Cup in 2017 and are eager to claim their fourth title on home soil. Pool A also includes Japan and Kazakhstan, with the top two teams advancing to the Super4 stage.
The tournament is being hosted in India, adding both home support and expectations for the Men in Blue. Notably, arch-rivals Pakistan will not feature in this edition, having withdrawn from the competition.
As India prepare to face China in their opening match, all eyes will be on the team’s performance, with the ultimate goal of continuing their dominance in Asian hockey and securing a World Cup berth.
LIVE Updates:
- 29 Aug 2025 10:58 AM GMT
35' China Pull One Back!
China respond quickly with a penalty corner. The injection seemed aimed at Du Shihao, the earlier scorer, but a clever dummy opens space for Chen Benhai, who finishes clinically to cut India’s lead.
Score: India 3–2 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:54 AM GMT
33' Harmanpreet Strikes Again!
India win a penalty corner early in the third quarter. Harmanpreet steps up and fires a flick that brushes the pads of the Chinese goalkeeper before trickling into the net. India extend their advantage.
Score: India 3–1 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:48 AM GMT
Third Quarter Underway!
The second half begins with India immediately on the attack, pressing high up the field in search of extending their lead over China.
Score: India 2–1 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:37 AM GMT
End of first half!
The first half comes to a close after an intense 30 minutes in Rajgir. China struck first through Du Shihao, but India fought back with goals from Jugraj and Harmanpreet to take the lead into halftime.
Score: India 2–1 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:34 AM GMT
28' India denied again after referral!
India win another penalty corner, with Abhishek injecting and the China goalkeeper pulling off a fine save. The rebound finds its way into the net, sparking Indian celebrations, but China immediately refers. The review shows the ball struck the foot of an Indian player, and the goal is disallowed.
Score: India 2–1 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:28 AM GMT
24' Green Card for Hardik!
India’s Hardik receives a green card for an infringement, forcing the Men in Blue to play a short period with one less player. China look to capitalize on the numerical advantage.
Score: India 2–1 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:25 AM GMT
21' China Misses Penalty Corner
China earn a penalty corner following a push tackle from Amit Rohidas. Despite the opportunity, they fail to convert, keeping India in the lead.
Score: India 2–1 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:21 AM GMT
20' India Take the Lead!
India earn yet another penalty corner. Jugraj delivers, and Harmanpreet unleashes a trademark right-foot strike into the net, putting India ahead for the first time in the match.
Score: India 2–1 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:18 AM GMT
17' India Equalizes from Penalty Corner!
India earn a penalty corner, and Hardik sets it up perfectly for Jugraj, who converts with a controlled strike to the far post. The crowd erupts as India level the game.
Score: India 1–1 China
- 29 Aug 2025 10:14 AM GMT
Quarter 2 Begins
The second quarter is underway as India look to find an equalizer. The Men in Blue restart with renewed energy, aiming to challenge China’s lead.
Score: India 0–1 China