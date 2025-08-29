Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India up against China- Updates, score, blog

India have launched their campaign at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with a high-stakes encounter against China. The tournament carries significant importance, as winning the continental crown would secure India a spot in the next FIH Hockey World Cup scheduled for 2026.

Three-time champions, India last lifted the Asia Cup in 2017 and are eager to claim their fourth title on home soil. Pool A also includes Japan and Kazakhstan, with the top two teams advancing to the Super4 stage.

The tournament is being hosted in India, adding both home support and expectations for the Men in Blue. Notably, arch-rivals Pakistan will not feature in this edition, having withdrawn from the competition.

As India prepare to face China in their opening match, all eyes will be on the team’s performance, with the ultimate goal of continuing their dominance in Asian hockey and securing a World Cup berth.

LIVE Updates: