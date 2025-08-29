BWF World C'ships 2025 Live: Dhruv-Tanisha, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag in action-Blog, scores, Updates

BWF World Championships 2025: Following an outstanding performance in the pre-quarterfinals, Indian shuttlers are now one victory away from securing medals in three categories at the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris, France, on Friday.

PV Sindhu, India's only singles contender, will be high on confidence for her quarterfinal match against Indonesia's Putri Wardani, following her impressive victory over China's second-seeded Wang Zhi Yi.

Meanwhile, it will be a repeat of the Paris Olympics quarterfinals in the men's doubles category, where India's Satwik and Chirag will face the Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

On the other hand, the pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be taking on the fourth-seeded Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in their quarterfinal matchup.

Catch all the live updates here: