HIL players yet to receive their financial dues

The Hockey India League's return after a seven-year hiatus has run into a controversy with players alleging unpaid dues even a month after the conclusion of the tournament.

As per a report in My Khel, a player who competed in the inaugural Women's HIL, which was held in January, has only been paid 20% of what she is owed until now.

Dilip Tirkey, the President of Hockey India, confirmed the same, adding that a review of the Hockey India League was recently conducted with all the stakeholders recently in Bhubaneswar.

The report suggested that franchise owners were unhappy with "unexpected losses" they had to endure during the course of the league.

"The franchise's owners were disappointed from the start of the players auction as things didn't go on expected lines," a team official said. "There were huge unexpected losses during the 2024-25 edition of HIL. The shortcomings weren't addressed."

The Hockey India League, which was first held in 2013 was discontinued after five seasons in 2017 due to packed international schedule and growing financial concerns.

Two teams – Mumbai Magicinas and inaugural champions Ranchi Rhinos – were disbanded after just two seasons. The teams were replaced by Dabang Mumbai and Ranchi Rays respectively from 2015.