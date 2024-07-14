‘He loves playing for the nation,’ says Manpreet Singh’s wife

In the latest episode of “Hockey Te Charcha, Familia,” a series launched by Hockey India, Illi Saddique, the wife of Manpreet Singh, shed light on the life and career of the Indian midfielder.

With 370 appearances for India, Manpreet is a seasoned player who has been instrumental in India's rise in hockey.

His achievements include leading the team to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, winning gold at the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, and securing the Asian Champions Trophy silver in 2016 and 2017.

He also captained the team to an Asia Cup victory in 2017.

Illi, the regional head of the South Asia market for a top Malaysian university and mother to their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Jasmine Kaur Powar, shared personal stories that highlight Manpreet's dedication.

Last year, the Indian men’s hockey team won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing a spot in the Paris Olympics, marking Manpreet’s fourth Olympic appearance.

Reflecting on this achievement, Illi said, “We are super proud, super excited, and super stoked to see him play his fourth Olympics. Seeing him do what he loves and what he is meant to do makes the family very happy and delighted.”

Illi recounted a moment from 2016 when Manpreet lost his father during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Despite the tragedy, Manpreet's commitment to his team remained steady. “He said, 'I don't think I should go back. The team needs me. This is what my father wanted from me; I shouldn't leave them,’” she added.

Manpreet returned to play against Canada, leading India to a 3-1 victory.

As the Indian Men’s Hockey Team prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Illi expressed her hopes, and said, “We are looking forward to being there for the Olympics. My expectation aligns with the team; I want to see the medal change colors, and I want to see the tricolor at the center and sing the national anthem proudly for the country.”