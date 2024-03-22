Haryana women's hockey team secures final berth with convincing win over Jharkhand

Defending champions, Haryana, demonstrated their prowess once again as they secured a spot in the final of the Senior Women’s National Championship with a commanding 4-0 victory over Hockey Jharkhand in Pune on Friday.

The match started with both teams showcasing strong defensive skills, resulting in a goalless first quarter. However, Haryana broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with an indirect penalty corner expertly converted by Navneet Kaur.

IT'S SEMI-FINAL SHOWDOWN! 🏑



6 PM: Will Hockey Jharkhand hold strong against the offensive might of Hockey Haryana?



8 PM: Hockey Madhya Pradesh takes on Hockey Maharashtra in a fight for the final spot!



Don't miss a second of the heart-pounding action!



Watch ALL matches LIVE… pic.twitter.com/jFIN0Vgnmi — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 22, 2024

Building on their momentum, Haryana intensified their attack in the second half, with Jyoti (40th minute) and Sharmila Devi (44th minute) extending their lead with well-executed goals.



Although Jharkhand attempted to retaliate, their efforts were thwarted by Haryana's solid defense, led by goalkeeper and captain Savita Poonia. Despite a valiant effort from Sangita Kumari and Mahima Tete, who came close to scoring for Jharkhand, Haryana remained dominant throughout the game.

Deepika sealed the victory for Haryana in the 57th minute with a powerful drag flick that deflected into the goal, securing their place in the final.

Wth this impressive win, Haryana reaffirmed their status as formidable contenders in the championship, poised to defend their title.