Haryana govt announces Rs 2.5 crore for each men hockey player from state, Rs 50 lakh for women

The Haryana government on Friday announced cash prize of Rs 2.5 crore for each of the state's men hockey players who have been a part of scripting history winning a medal at the Olympics after 41 years.

Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in a closely fought match. The team was at a backfoot in the beginning as Germany's Timur Oruz scored early on in the match to take the lead. Simranjeet Singh scored India's first goal followed by successful shots by Hardik and Harmanpreet later in the match.

This was India's first Olympics Bronze in Hockey in four decades as India last won a Gold medal at the Moscow Olympics 2020. Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke and Simranjeet hit his second goal to give India the lead before Lukas Windfeder scored Germany's fourth goal.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced a job in the sports department and a piece of plot for each in the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran at concessional rates.

In the meanwhile, the government has announced a cash reward of ₹50 lakh each for the state's nine women's hockey players on Friday.



After the Indian women's hockey team match on Friday, the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, " Haryana government will award ₹50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympic women's hockey team who are from Haryana." In the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the bronze medal slipped out of its grasp but the Indian women's hockey team earned plaudits for its gritty display against Great Britain in the play-off match on Friday.

CM Khattar congratulated the Indian women's team for its best-ever performance at the ongoing Olympics, where it finished fourth after losing 3-4 to Great Britain.

The Indians played their hearts out and overcame a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 at halftime. But a desperate Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India's hands.







