Haryana govt announces Rs 2.5 crore for each men hockey player from state, Rs 50 lakh for women
Haryana government announces cash prizes of Rs 2.5 crore for the members of the state in the Indian men's hockey team, while Rs 50 lakh was announced for women's hockey players.
The Haryana government on Friday announced cash prize of Rs 2.5 crore for each of the state's men hockey players who have been a part of scripting history winning a medal at the Olympics after 41 years.
Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in a closely fought match. The team was at a backfoot in the beginning as Germany's Timur Oruz scored early on in the match to take the lead. Simranjeet Singh scored India's first goal followed by successful shots by Hardik and Harmanpreet later in the match.
This was India's first Olympics Bronze in Hockey in four decades as India last won a Gold medal at the Moscow Olympics 2020. Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke and Simranjeet hit his second goal to give India the lead before Lukas Windfeder scored Germany's fourth goal.