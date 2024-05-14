'Pro League outing is crucial in our preparations for Paris Olympics': Harmanpreet Singh

The Indian hockey team left for the European leg of the FIH Pro League, to be held in Antwerp and London. Speaking ahead of the tour, skipper Harmanpreet said the FIH Pro matches are important for India in their preparations for the Paris Olympics.

"We are trying out the best combinations before the final squad is selected for the Olympics. Hence, the Pro League outing is crucial in our preparations for Paris as well as for players to make it to the 16-member squad for Paris," said the drag-flicker in a Hockey India release.

"The team is shaping well and the Pro League is an important event for us to iron out the flaws in our execution ahead of the Olympics," Harmanpreet added.

India have a challenging set of games against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp between May 22 and 26, followed by matches against Germany and Great Britain from June 1-9 in London.



Currently sitting third in the table, behind Netherlands and Australia, India will look to bounce back into winning ways after a rude awakening in Australia last month, where they lost all five of their matches.

"We have Belgium and Argentina in our pool at the Olympics along with Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. We play Belgium and Argentina both in Antwerp. In the past few seasons of the Pro League, we have finished at third position. It will be great to finish on top this time and we are quite optimistic about it," concluded the captain.