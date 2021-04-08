Harendra Singh appointed coach of USA. Indian hockey would miss him

In a surprising move, former Indian hockey team coach Harendra Singh has been appointed as the USA men's hockey team coach on Thursday. The veteran who has coached both Indian men's and women's hockey team will soon be taking charge of the USA team which is ranked 24th in the world.



"We are thrilled to have Harry join USA Field Hockey and lead our Men's program," stated Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director. "The U.S. Men's National Team showed great progress prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and now with a coach of the caliber and experience of Harry at the helm we are excited for the future of the USMNT," stated the team in their statement.

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Following an extensive search process, USA Field Hockey is proud to announce the hiring of Harendra Singh as the new head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team. 🏑 ➡️ https://t.co/4lp7jvsBpW Please join USA Field Hockey in welcoming Singh to Team USA! pic.twitter.com/j27FSrhXnk



Singh holds three decades of experience as an athlete and coach. He was last been appointed as the chief coach of the senior India Men's National Team from 2017-18.

Harendra was the first Indian to be named a full-time coach of the men's team since the team failed to qualify for the 2008 Olympics. His obession with the sports drove players to push their limits and it is his obsession that paid dividends for India when they won the 2016 Junior World Cup. This opened his doors to take the charge of the senior team.



His first assignment with the men's team was the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, an annual event that features the top six squads across Asia, where he led India to gold in Muscat, Oman. More recently, Singh led India to a fifth-place finish at the 2018 Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup as national hosts in Bhubaneswar. In 2018, India beat every top 10 nation, barring Australia and Netherlands, at least once. Under Harendra, they finished with a silver after losing to Australia on penalties at the Champions Trophy, a gold medal at the Asian Champions Trophy and a bronze at the Asian Games. The latter performance was believed to have not gone down well with the federation and he was shown the exit doors soon after the World Cup.



