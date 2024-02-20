‘Confidence in the camp is high,’ says Hardik Singh ahead of the Netherlands clash

The Indian men's hockey team has been in fine form, showcasing an impressive performance at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, securing victories in two out of its five games within regulation time.



The men's team defeated the world no. 1 Netherlands and Spain in the shooouts, earning valuable bonus points. India's solitary defeat came in a thrilling contest against Australia.

India, however, got back to winning way against Ireland, with a 1-0 victory.

As the FIH Pro Leave caravan moved to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar, India and Spain played out a thrilling 2-2 in regulation time before the Men in Blue emerged triumphant in the shootout.

With the team set to face the Netherlands in the reverse leg of the Pro League at the renowned Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, the team's industrious midfielder Hardik Singh reflected on their victory against the Netherlands in the first match.

“Our performance in the first half fell short of expectations, but we made a strong comeback in the second half, pushing the game to a shootout. We were confident about our chances from that point onwards, especially given that we have really good goalkeepers in our ranks," Haridk remarked.

In the first leg of the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on February 11, India defeated the Netherlands 4-2 in the shootout after drawing level from 1-2 in the regulation time.

“The confidence in the camp is quite high with the way we have been performing in back-to-back events and I am sure we will carry this momentum forward in the tournament,” added Hardik.



.