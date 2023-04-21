'Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan': Hockey India launches initiative to engage all districts

Hockey India has initiated a programme to engage all the districts of the country to host regular coaching camps and intra-district competition.

After the success of the first Hockey India Zonal Championships held across north, south, east and west zones, the national sports federation has urged all the state member units to work closely with their respective district associations and ensure they host regular activities to help promote hockey and scout talent.

The initiative is called 'Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan'.

"We recently deployed four officials in each of the four zones (north, south, east, and west) to brief our state and district units on why hosting these tournaments and coaching camps are essential not only to develop the sport but also to build a strong sports culture among the youth in their respective state.

"These tournaments create a sense of identity for players and promote active participation," said Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India. As part of the programme, hockey sticks and balls were also distributed in various states.