'Goalkeepers are like wine, become better with age'- PR Sreejesh

Chennai: It was an electric atmosphere and the crowd was on their feet when the announcer in Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai asked Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to come forward to receive the token for reaching the milestone of 300 matches.

In the post-match press conference, when a reporter asked him how it feels to play 300 matches, the goalkeeper quipped in his usual humor, "As they say goalkeepers are like fine wine, they get better when they get old."

It was a momentous occasion for the 35-year-old from Kerala who became the only ninth Indian player in history to reach the milestone of playing 300 times for India.

When his name was announced before the match, the veteran came forward, picked up his hockey stick, and bowed down to his teammates in a gesture before moving to receive his token from Hockey India president and the most capped player in Indian history, Dilip Tirkey.

Talking about his gesture, Sreejesh said, "I think I did it to honour the people who elevate me and my performance every time and those are my teammates."

The ageless @16Sreejesh will guard the goalpost in what will be his 300th match for 🇮🇳India today in the semifinal against Japan🇯🇵



He will become the first Indian goalkeeper to mark this feat!



One hour to kick-off ⌛#HACT2023 | #Hockey 🏑 pic.twitter.com/OIQDPnorBb — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 11, 2023

It was a perfect night for the Indian team and the goalkeepers as they defeated Japan 5-0 and kept a clean sheet.



"I was thinking about the win during the match. It is important to stay focused despite the magnitude of the occasion," said Sreejesh when asked about what was going in his mind given the occasion.

PR Sreejesh joined the distinguished list of goalkeepers with more than 300 appearances in hockey consisting of Mansoor Ahmad (Pakistan), Kumar Subramaniam (Malaysia), and Quico Cortes (Spain).

Talking about how goalkeepers shape their careers, Sreejesh said," Goalkeepers have an advantage in that they spend a lot of time on the bench. I spent a lot of time on the bench and it allowed me to observe the matches and learn from them. I have learned from my mistakes and that has helped me."

Indian head coach Craig Fulton also took the opportunity to congratulate the Indian goalkeeper. "I have known Sreejesh for long and seen him grow over the years. It is a great feeling to have such an experienced player with us and I hope he continues playing for us."

The next task for PR Sreejesh and co. will be win the Asian Champions Trophy and go to Asian Games with more confidence and momentum.