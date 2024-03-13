FIH world rankings: Indian men's team slips to 4th spot, women ranked ninth

The Indian men's hockey team slumped to the fourth position in the latest FIH world rankings, with Germany rising to the third place following its stellar run at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.



India secured its 2024 Paris Olympics quota place last year at the Asian Games, winning the gold medal. Hence, India did not have to play in the recently-concluded qualifiers in Oman.

India, who won the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai last year, currently has 2760 points, while Germany has 2875. Germany, the three-time Olympic champion, was unbeaten at the Olympic qualifiers in Oman.

The FIH Men's Rankings is currently topped by the Netherlands, who played out two draws against India at the FIH Pro League and lost to Australia, with 3060 points, as Belgium is placed at the second spot with 2848 points.

Belgium put up a strong show at the Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia, Spain.

Australia, meanwhile, rose to a place to be ranked fifth, putting England behind.

In the FIH women's rankings, the Indian team is currently ranked ninth on the chart led by the Netherlands.

The Indian women's team has 2215 points to its credit. Argentina and Germany are currently occupying the second and third place.