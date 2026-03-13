Hockey
FIH World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v/s Italy semi-finals – Update, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers semi-final between India and Italy.
FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Hosts India are all set to take on Italy in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Friday.
A win here will officially confirm a slot at the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup for India. The Salima Tete led side, however, are already through to the global event since they'll be placed above Japan in the world rankings even if they lose tonight as well as in the third-place play-off.
The winner of the match between India and Italy will face off against England in the final. The loser, meanwhile, will play for the third spot against Scotland.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 13 March 2026 8:15 PM IST
27' - Salima Tete with a good run
Salima Tete with a good run around the defence to enter the circle. She passes the ball well but it raps the Indian striker on the foot, drawing curtains on what was good move.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 8:08 PM IST
20' - India on the attack
This is much, much better from India already. They are eager to press forward and are doing it with some good intensity.
The Italian defence is clinical but if India can sustain this pressure for a few more minutes, it could be a different story.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 8:06 PM IST
18' - INDIA MISS PC!
A penalty corner for India and Sushila Chanu's errs in trapping it. Navneet Kaur, however, is quick to realise and comes in from the second battery to collect and fires in a shot.
But the Italian goalkeeper is right on the money with her save.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 8:05 PM IST
17' - Good defence from Italy
India with a fresh burst of energy to start the second quarter. They come in via the right base. Didn't quite make out who that was with the run, but it was brilliant.
But the ball put into the circle is intercepted rather cleanly by the Italian defence to avoid danger.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 8:02 PM IST
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER!
Federica Carta drills a ball into the circle. And Bichu Devi just lifts her leg and lets it thud into the net. It was hit from outside the shooting circle and hence won't be counted as a goal.
That bit of play brings an end to the first quarter.
Nothing too remarkable in that phase of play. India have had a couple of circle penetrations, but nothing has looked threatened.
Even for Italy, despite the constant pressure they were applying, the only real chance was that shot from Brea which was covered off well by Bichu Devi.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 7:58 PM IST
12' - Italy looking good
Italy have settled in really well into the contest. They are moving the ball fluidly and the Indians are starting to feel the pressure.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 7:51 PM IST
6' - BICHU DEVI SAVES!
Italy with the first real shot of the match. They come in from the right before Lola Brea fires in a shot.
Bichu Devi has it in control and blocks it with her legs.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 7:49 PM IST
3' - Vaishnavi Phalke copes a blow
India try to attack from the flanks and Vaishnavi Phalke has the ball. She is pressured from the back by an Italian defender and twists her ankle in the process.
That looked painful and Phalke is down on the field. Sunelita and Ishika help her get back to her feet and she limps off the field.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 7:45 PM IST
1' - We are underway
Italy with the pushback. India move from right to left of the screen.
IND 0-0 ITA
- 13 March 2026 7:44 PM IST
Esha Singh in attendance
Esha Singh, an Asian Games medallist shooter, is present at the stadium for the match happening in her backyard.