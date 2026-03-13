FIH World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v/s Italy semi-finals – Update, Results, Scores, Blog

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Hosts India are all set to take on Italy in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Friday.

A win here will officially confirm a slot at the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup for India. The Salima Tete led side, however, are already through to the global event since they'll be placed above Japan in the world rankings even if they lose tonight as well as in the third-place play-off.

The winner of the match between India and Italy will face off against England in the final. The loser, meanwhile, will play for the third spot against Scotland.

