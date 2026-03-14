FIH World Cup Qualifiers Final LIVE: India v/s England – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Final LIVE: Having already secured their spots in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup, India and England will face-off for the bragging rights in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Final in Hyderabad on Saturday.

While the Indians entered the final with a 1-0 victory over Italy, England come in after defeating Scotland 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Though the hosts have been unbeaten in the tournament, the final against England – their first higher ranked opponents – will be their biggest challenge yet.

Can Salima Tete and co win the title at home?

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: