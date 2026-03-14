Hockey
FIH World Cup Qualifiers Final LIVE: India v/s England – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Final between India and England.
FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Final LIVE: Having already secured their spots in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup, India and England will face-off for the bragging rights in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Final in Hyderabad on Saturday.
While the Indians entered the final with a 1-0 victory over Italy, England come in after defeating Scotland 2-0 in the semi-finals.
Though the hosts have been unbeaten in the tournament, the final against England – their first higher ranked opponents – will be their biggest challenge yet.
Can Salima Tete and co win the title at home?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 14 March 2026 8:13 PM IST
20' - England lose a challenge
Anna Toman with the drag flicking duties from the second battery. The ball takes a deflection of Indian skipper and first rusher Salima Tete, before going into the net.
The goal isn't given as the umpire feels the ball was dangerously lifted in the circle.
England challenge the decision and are proven wrong. They lose their challenge. India prevail.
IND 0-1 ENG
- 14 March 2026 8:11 PM IST
19' - PC, ENG!
England with a good move and Manisha Chauhan is caught by surprise as they push the ball onto her feet on the right side of the circle.
England have a PC!
IND 0-1 ENG
- 14 March 2026 8:10 PM IST
18' - INDIA GO WIDEE!
Lalremsiami receives the ball on the left flank and she is quick with her run to the baseline. She catches the England defence by surprise and has an open pass to Ishika in front of the goal.
The pass is executed well but Ishika's deflection isn't the best. It goes wide.
IND 0-1 ENG
- 14 March 2026 8:06 PM IST
END OF FIRST QUARTER!
India did a lot of things right during that quarter. Sjoerd Marijne wanted them to be aggressive and they did. They were positive right from the start and earned a PC as early as the second minute. There were a few other chances as well, but they just couldn't convert.
England were slow to get into the rhythm but once they did, the Indian defence was tested. The hosts held well for most part, but it a Balsdon drag flick was all it took to break the deadlock for England.
IND 0-1 ENG
- 14 March 2026 8:04 PM IST
13' - ENGLAND SCOREE!
That missed chance from India allows England to create yet another counter attack. The penetrate the circle via the right base line and Elena Rayer smartly pushes the ball into Vaishnavi Phalke's foot.
It's a penalty corner for England, their first of the match.
Grace Balsdon with the drag flick and she slots it in. That was powerfully struck and the Indians didn't have any chance. Fifth goal of the tournament for Balsdon.
The crowd in Hyderabad is shocked!
IND 0-1 ENG
- 14 March 2026 8:02 PM IST
13' - Another good chance for India
Salima Tete with a good run and she pierces the defence to put the ball to Lalremsiami. The forward has over run; she wasn't expecting the pass to be behind her and has to course correct.
Not the best of connections even as she tries to reach for it after backtracking and that's danger averted for England.
IND 0-0 ENG
- 14 March 2026 8:00 PM IST
12' - Good defence from India!
England come on a counter attack and it seems to be trouble for India with only one defender to stop Lottie Bingham.
But Sushila Chanu comes up with a timely interception. It wasn't clean, but it allowed the rest of her teammates to fall back.
England still have the possession inside the circle and they fire in a shot, but Bichu Devi comes up with a good save to deny.
IND 0-0 ENG
- 14 March 2026 7:56 PM IST
7' - Brilliant from India!Sun
Sunelita Toppo with a good pass to Navneet in the circle. The latter makes no error in playing it to Neha, behind her.
Neha almost immediately puts it to Lalremsiami, who has an open goal in front of her, with the goalkeeper out of position expecting Neha to take a direct shot.
But Lalremsiami isn't at the perfect position to receive that pass. This has to be India's best chance from open play so far.
IND 0-0 ENG
- 14 March 2026 7:53 PM IST
5' - This is a good start from India
Unlike the semi-final against Italy, India have started full throttle tonight. They are pressing forward hard.
A good aerial ball into the circle, where Lalremsiami receives well. Unfortunately, there's no one else to support her. She looks for a cross but that's intercepted cleanly.
IND 0-0 ENG
- 14 March 2026 7:50 PM IST
2' - INDIA MISS PC!
Navneet Kaur's drag flick is blocked by the England goalkeeper, who has lied down in front of the goal.
There's massive chaos in front of the goal for a rebound and the ball eventually finds Rutuja Pisal, whose shot is not on target.
IND 0-0 ENG