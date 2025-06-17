FIH Women's Pro League: Argentina Vs India - Live scores and updates

On the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, it has been a case of so near yet so far for the Indian teams. And this holds good for the Indian women's team as well.

After two games, the Indian women have no points to show for their efforts. A 2-3 loss in their opening fixture, which was followed by a 1-2 set back, both coming against Australia.

The second defeat would perhaps hurt the Indian more as they conceded in the final minute of play.

On the back of these losses, the Indian women are now 7th on the points table with 15-points from 14-matches.

Argentina, meanwhile, are in the 2nd spot on the table and much better placed, thanks to their 20-points from 14-games.

Can Indian spring a surprise on Argentina?

Follow live action as it happens right here...



