FIH Women's Pro League: Argentina Vs India - Live scores and updates
After back-to-back losses against Australia, India take on Argentina in search of points.
On the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, it has been a case of so near yet so far for the Indian teams. And this holds good for the Indian women's team as well.
After two games, the Indian women have no points to show for their efforts. A 2-3 loss in their opening fixture, which was followed by a 1-2 set back, both coming against Australia.
The second defeat would perhaps hurt the Indian more as they conceded in the final minute of play.
On the back of these losses, the Indian women are now 7th on the points table with 15-points from 14-matches.
Argentina, meanwhile, are in the 2nd spot on the table and much better placed, thanks to their 20-points from 14-games.
Can Indian spring a surprise on Argentina?
Live Updates
- 17 Jun 2025 3:01 PM GMT
Q2 | ARG 0 - 0 IND
India get Q2 underway, they move ahead through Salima on the right flank.
Again, India struggle to get past that formidable Argentinian defensive line.
14' left in Q2.
- 17 Jun 2025 2:59 PM GMT
Q1 | ARG 0 - 0 IND
The hooter blows to signal the end of Q1.
Both keepers have been tested. India did have a couple of chances, perhaps the better of the two sides.
They'll take that momentum into Q2.
- 17 Jun 2025 2:57 PM GMT
Q1 | ARG 0 - 0 IND
With 2' left on the clock, India doing well to mount repeated offensive plays on Argentina, who is having to defend real hard.
A couple more circle penetrations from India, but the Argentinian defense is solid.
1' left in Q1.
- 17 Jun 2025 2:55 PM GMT
Q1 | ARG 0 - 0 IND
Plenty of turnovers in this game with no real shots on goal so far in this Q1.
Argentina now sending hard hits into India's box with an intention of drawing an error.
India effect an turnover and a counter attack ensues. Salima move ahead from the right flank, she's in the circle and lets fly a shot.
But its high, way too high.
3' left in Q1.
- 17 Jun 2025 2:51 PM GMT
Q1 | ARG 0 - 0 IND
Argentina is very composed in possession.
India, on the contrary, appear to be in a hurry every time they get the ball. They intend to take the fight to Argentina tonight.
6' left in Q1.
- 17 Jun 2025 2:49 PM GMT
Q1 | ARG 0 - 0 IND
Argentina employing a high press and India having to string together a lot of passes right from their back line just to get past their half.
9' left in Q1.
- 17 Jun 2025 2:47 PM GMT
Q1 | ARG Vs IND | 0-0
Lalremsiami with a solo run from the midfield, all the way into the Argentinian box, its India's first circle penetration.
She puts a through ball in front of goal. Cleared by the keeper!
11' left in Q1.
- 17 Jun 2025 2:45 PM GMT
Q1 | ARG Vs IND | 0-0
Almost immediately, Argentina make their way into the Indian box.
The Indian defense is alert - turnover.
12' left in Q1.
- 17 Jun 2025 2:42 PM GMT
Q1 | ARG Vs IND | 0-0
And India get the game underway in Q1.
India play left to right.
Can India put the heartbreak of Australia behind them?
Here we go...
- 17 Jun 2025 2:41 PM GMT
The players exchange handshakes...
Argentina is ranked 2nd in the world while India is ranked 9th.
India has named the exact same quad that took the field against Australia.