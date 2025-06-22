Hockey
FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League HIGHLIGHT: India lose 0-2 to Belgium - Blog, updates, scores
HIGHLIGHTS from the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2025 match between India and Belgium.
Indian women's hockey team lost 0-2 to Belgium in the reverse fixture at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp on Sunday.
Ambre Ballenghien (40 minutes) and Lien Hillewaert (43 minutes) scored for the hosts.
India have gone nine matches without a clear win at the FIH Women's Pro League. Relegation looks almost certain as India dropped down to the bottom of the points table.
India is now in a must-win situation in its remaining two matches against China on June 28 and June 29.
As it happened...
Live Updates
- 22 Jun 2025 12:52 PM GMT
- 22 Jun 2025 12:44 PM GMT
FULL TIME | IND 0 - 2 BEL
India lose 0-2 to Belgium. Ambre Ballenghien 40' and Lien Hillewaert 43' score for the hosts.
Relegation is almost confirmed! India in a must-win situation in last two matches against China.
- 22 Jun 2025 12:40 PM GMT
India are unfortunate. Neha, Salima, Navneet and Rutuja all in the right places. They falter. This was their best opportunity to score, the goal post was half open.
Belgium counters as Suman and Belgium forward Elizabeth have a little moment there. Belgium takes referral. There's no advantage for the hosts here.
- 22 Jun 2025 12:34 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 0 - 2 BEL
Deepika charges in from left, Jyoti looking for a deflection there. But another good attempt from India averted. Belgium continues to lead 2-0.
Meanwhile, members of the Indian men's team are here in the stadium.
- 22 Jun 2025 12:31 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 0 - 2 BEL
Vaishnavi accelerates from the left, takes a shot but Belgium goalie is alert.
- 22 Jun 2025 12:24 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 0 - 2 BEL
India gets the ball rolling for the fourth and final quarter. Belgium stole the show in the previous quarter. Last 15 minutes, India is chasing. They cannot drop their shoulders at this point.
- 22 Jun 2025 12:19 PM GMT
Q3 | IND 0 - 2 BEL IT's a GOALLLL!
Ambre Ballenghien takes a shot from left which is well deflected by Savita. The ball reflects to Justine Rasir. She take a shot and Ambre gives it a winning touch.
Belgium scores, leads 1-0.
This is Ambre's 50th goal and her 100th match for Belgium.
India responds quickly with a penalty corner, but fail to equalise.
Belgium comes back again, earns another penalty. They play the same variation again sending the ball to the left and Lien Hillewaert strikes. Belgium goes 2-0 in a blink of an eye.
- 22 Jun 2025 12:10 PM GMT
Q3 | IND 0 - 0 BEL
Belgium gets their PC. But a variation costs then a chance to get headway!
- 22 Jun 2025 12:08 PM GMT
Q3 | IND 0 - 0 BEL
India gets a PC! Bad reception from India. Couldn't connect. There are some close exchanges, but no goal.
- 22 Jun 2025 12:05 PM GMT
Q3 | IND 0 - 0 BEL
Dewart starts to accelerate. Four Indian defenders try to stop her. But get a penalty instead.
India counter attacks. Deepika accelerates its was 5 Indians against only two from Belgium.
India take referral ask for a PC.