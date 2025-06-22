FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League HIGHLIGHT: India lose 0-2 to Belgium - Blog, updates, scores

Indian women's hockey team lost 0-2 to Belgium in the reverse fixture at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp on Sunday.

Ambre Ballenghien (40 minutes) and Lien Hillewaert (43 minutes) scored for the hosts.

India have gone nine matches without a clear win at the FIH Women's Pro League. Relegation looks almost certain as India dropped down to the bottom of the points table.

India is now in a must-win situation in its remaining two matches against China on June 28 and June 29.

