Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian men's team vs Belgium- Updates, scores, blog
Get all the live updates from India vs Belgium in the FIH Pro League.
The Indian Men’s Hockey Team were defeated 3–6 by Belgium at the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 (Men) in Antwerp on Saturday.
Today, they'll play Belgium in the reverse fixture and will be looking for redemption as this is the final game of this season.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
2025-06-22 12:50:46
- 22 Jun 2025 1:43 PM GMT
And we’re underway!
Belgium starts the game and immediately moves into attacking mode, pressing high and looking to catch the Indian defense off guard right from the first minute.
- 22 Jun 2025 1:13 PM GMT
Welcome to the Final Showdown!
Hello and welcome to the final match of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season for the Indian men’s hockey team!
It’s India vs Belgium once again — a high-stakes reverse fixture after yesterday’s tough 3-6 loss.
Can India bounce back and avoid their lowest-ever finish in the league?
Stay tuned!
