FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League HIGHLIGHTS: India suffer 1-5 defeat to Belgium - Blog, updates, scores

The Indian women’s team lost 1-5 to hosts Belgium at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp on Saturday.

Salima Tete's girls started on a positive note but failed to turn the tide in their favour. Deepika (6') was the lone scorer for India while Hélène Brasseur (37', 55'), Lucie Breyne (41'), Ambre Ballenghien (54'), Charlotte Englebert (58') convert for Belgium.

The hosts bounced back stronger, earning as many as 17 penalty corners and a penalty stroke. With this loss, India is starring at a possible relegation if things dont fall in place in teh coming matches.

India will return to play Belgium in the reverse fixture on Sunday.

