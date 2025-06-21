Hockey
FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League HIGHLIGHTS: India suffer 1-5 defeat to Belgium - Blog, updates, scores
Follow for all the HIGHLIGHTS from the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2025 match between India and Belgium.
The Indian women’s team lost 1-5 to hosts Belgium at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp on Saturday.
Salima Tete's girls started on a positive note but failed to turn the tide in their favour. Deepika (6') was the lone scorer for India while Hélène Brasseur (37', 55'), Lucie Breyne (41'), Ambre Ballenghien (54'), Charlotte Englebert (58') convert for Belgium.
The hosts bounced back stronger, earning as many as 17 penalty corners and a penalty stroke. With this loss, India is starring at a possible relegation if things dont fall in place in teh coming matches.
India will return to play Belgium in the reverse fixture on Sunday.
As it happened...
Live Updates
- 21 Jun 2025 1:11 PM GMT
That’s all that we have for you from this India-Belgium match in FIH Women's Pro League 2024-25.
The Indian men continue to pursue their first victory of this European leg, take on Belgium later tonight. Follow our India vs Belgium LIVE coverage here.
- 21 Jun 2025 1:05 PM GMT
FULL TIME| IND 1 - 5 BEL
India started on a positive note, leading 1-0 in the first half by managing Belgium's attacking threats.
But the hosts came back stronger, earning as many as 17 penalty corners and a penalty stroke. Deepika (6') scored for India as Hélène Brasseur (37', 55'), Lucie Breyne (41'), Ambre Ballenghien (54'), Charlotte Englebert (58') convert for Belgium.
"We are not happy with the outcome. We will go back to our hotel and watch the match video. Its a game. Looking forward to tomorrow's match. The starting was good but we dropped in the fourth quarter. Tomorrow, we are fighting as a team," Indian team captain Salima Tete said in a quick interaction with the broadcasters after 1-5 loss to Belgium.
- 21 Jun 2025 12:50 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 5 BEL
And there goes another penalty for Belgium. The attempt is converted to a penalty stroke. Charlotte Englebert makes no mistake. Makes it 1-5.
A penalty stroke is awarded for serious fouls committed by defenders within the shooting circle that prevent a probable goal.
There's another PC! Belgium takes it. Savita stands tall this time. But Belgium take video referral and the referre awards another PC.
Final score 5-1 in favour of Belgium.
- 21 Jun 2025 12:43 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 4 BEL
FIFTEEN penalty corner for Belgium. And a successful deflection from Hélène Brasseur take hosts count to 4 goals. This is Hélène's second goal of the match.
India 1-4 Belgium.
- 21 Jun 2025 12:37 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 3 BEL It's a GOAL!
Belgium 16 - India 7 circle penetrations!
Seven minutes to go, Belgium earns a PC. Ambre Ballenghien scores! Belgium leads 3-1.
- 21 Jun 2025 12:32 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 BEL
FINAL quarter gets underway. India desperately needs to get a goal or they take a step closer in the wrong direction i.e. relegation. If India manages a draw, they can still collect some consolation points. Last 10 minutes on the clock! It is now or never!
- 21 Jun 2025 12:27 PM GMT
Q3 | IND 1 - 2 BEL
Most effective quarter for the hosts. SEVEN penalty corners, two converted.
Hosts manage to turn around the game after trailing for the first two quarters. India now chasing.
- 21 Jun 2025 12:24 PM GMT
Q3 | IND 1 - 2 BEL PC for hosts
And there goes another PC for Belgium!
- 21 Jun 2025 12:23 PM GMT
Q3 | IND 1 - 2 BEL
Moors gets a yellow card leads to FIVE minute suspension. India has the advantage but will India be able to comeback?
- 21 Jun 2025 12:21 PM GMT
Q3 | IND 1 - 2 BEL
Belgium scores again via PC and executes it well. Lucie Breyne score! India falls back 1-2.