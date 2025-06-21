FIH Pro League: Belgium Vs India - Live scores & updates

The ongoing European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 has been nothing short of nightmarish for both the Indian men's and women's squads.

With neither squads able to post a single victory, questions aplenty are being asked.

On Saturday night, the Indian men get another chance to score their first points. But standing in their way are the formidable Belgians, who currently sit third on the points table with 22-points from 12 matches.

India on the other hand have 15-points from 14 matches and are 8th on the points table.

Can India surprise Belgium?