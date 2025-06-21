Hockey
FIH Pro League: Belgium Vs India - Live scores & updates
The Indian men continue to pursue their first victory of this European leg.
The ongoing European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 has been nothing short of nightmarish for both the Indian men's and women's squads.
With neither squads able to post a single victory, questions aplenty are being asked.
On Saturday night, the Indian men get another chance to score their first points. But standing in their way are the formidable Belgians, who currently sit third on the points table with 22-points from 12 matches.
India on the other hand have 15-points from 14 matches and are 8th on the points table.
Can India surprise Belgium?
Catch all the action as it happens live...
Live Updates
- 21 Jun 2025 2:26 PM GMT
Half-time | BEL 2 - 0 IND
Belgium is winning the battle on the ground and so, all that India is able to do is go aerial.
The hooter blows to signal half-time.
India has had a better Q2, but Belgium, with the only foray into the India box, found a way to earn a PC and score.
India behind by two goals at half-time!!
- 21 Jun 2025 2:24 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 2 - 0 IND
Belgium score!!
Hendrikx scores with a stunning drag flick as the ball travels with lightning speed through the pads of Karkera.
1' left in Q2.
- 21 Jun 2025 2:22 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 1 - 0 IND
Against the run of play, Belgium make their way into the India box and lo and behold, they earn a PC.
Its as easy as that for Belgium now.
- 21 Jun 2025 2:21 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 1 - 0 IND
Belgium, employing zonal marking and its working big time for them.
Every time Abhishek has the ball in the final third, three defenders crowd around time.
India unable to beat this Belgian defense at the moment.
2' left in Q2.
- 21 Jun 2025 2:19 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 1 - 0 IND
Yet another India scoop from their own half finds Abhishek on the left flank.
He weaves into the Belgian box but is met with a swarm of white shirts who arrest his move.
4' left in Q2.
- 21 Jun 2025 2:17 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 1 - 0 IND
India looking a bit more assured right now, but its the work in the final third that is not translating into PCs and goals.
6' left in Q2.
- 21 Jun 2025 2:16 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 1 - 0 IND
Hardik and Dilpreet putting on a show with their stickwork in the Belgian half, but a pass to Jugraj goes awry.
Its the goals that matter and not the stickwork, sadly.
8' in Q1.
- 21 Jun 2025 2:14 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 1 - 0 IND
Jugraj, with the drag flick on the PC, finds a Belgian foot.
Another PC.
Jugraj goes again with another drag flick. This time, the ball rises above shin height and strikes a Belgian leg. No PC.
2 chances go begging for India.
10' left in Q2.
- 21 Jun 2025 2:12 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 1 - 0 IND
India in the Belgian final third now, switching to both flanks and then looking to penetrate down the middle... not happening.
They regroup again from the back and employ a huge scoop to draw out a defensive foul from Belgium to earn a PC.
11' left in Q1.
- 21 Jun 2025 2:08 PM GMT
Q2 | BEL 1 - 0 IND
Belgium on the offensive again, its a three on one in the Indian box, shot on goal, deflected by Karkera onto the crossbar.
Indian survive.
13' left in Q2.