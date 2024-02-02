FIH Women’s Pro League 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Where to watch, live streaming

The FIH Women’s Pro League 2023-24 will begin on February 3, 2024, for its Indian leg hosted in Odisha, LIVE & exclusively on JioCinema and Sports18. Hosts India will face the USA, the Netherlands, China, and Australia.

The first round of matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, with the USA taking on the Netherlands in the opener. The return fixtures will be played at Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela between February 12 and 18.

The 2023-24 edition of the competition began on December 6 in Argentina. Having won all four of their contests, the Netherlands have a commanding lead in the nine-team competition with 12 points.

Indian Squad for FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, and Jyoti Chhatri.

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, and Sunelita Toppo.

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), and Sharmila Devi.

Here’s everything about the FIH Women's Pro League

What: FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24

When: February 3 - February 18, 2024

Where: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneshwar (February 3-9) and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (February 12-18)

Time: 5:30 PM onwards

Live streaming info

All the FIH Pro League Odisha Leg matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema and television broadcast of the Indian matches will also be available on Sports18 Khel.

Schedule

﻿February 3: 7:30 PM - India Vs China

﻿February 4: 7:30 PM - India Vs Netherlands

﻿February 7: 7:30 PM - India Vs Australia

﻿February 9: 7:30 PM - India Vs USA

﻿February 12: 7:30 PM - India Vs China

﻿February 14: 7:30 PM - India Vs Netherlands

﻿February 17: 7:30 PM - India Vs Australia

﻿February 18: 7:30 PM - India Vs USA

