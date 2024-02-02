Hockey
FIH Women’s Pro League 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Where to watch, live streaming
FIH Women’s Pro League will begin on February 3 in Odisha, all matches will be Live on Jio Cinema and Sports 18 network.
The FIH Women’s Pro League 2023-24 will begin on February 3, 2024, for its Indian leg hosted in Odisha, LIVE & exclusively on JioCinema and Sports18. Hosts India will face the USA, the Netherlands, China, and Australia.
The first round of matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, with the USA taking on the Netherlands in the opener. The return fixtures will be played at Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela between February 12 and 18.
The 2023-24 edition of the competition began on December 6 in Argentina. Having won all four of their contests, the Netherlands have a commanding lead in the nine-team competition with 12 points.
Indian Squad for FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24:
Goalkeepers: Savita (C), and Bichu Devi Kharibam.
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, and Jyoti Chhatri.
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, and Sunelita Toppo.
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), and Sharmila Devi.
Here’s everything about the FIH Women's Pro League
What: FIH Women's Pro League 2023-24
When: February 3 - February 18, 2024
Where: Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneshwar (February 3-9) and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (February 12-18)
Time: 5:30 PM onwards
Live streaming info
All the FIH Pro League Odisha Leg matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema and television broadcast of the Indian matches will also be available on Sports18 Khel.
Schedule
February 3: 7:30 PM - India Vs China
February 4: 7:30 PM - India Vs Netherlands
February 7: 7:30 PM - India Vs Australia
February 9: 7:30 PM - India Vs USA
February 12: 7:30 PM - India Vs China
February 14: 7:30 PM - India Vs Netherlands
February 17: 7:30 PM - India Vs Australia
February 18: 7:30 PM - India Vs USA