FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India secures a ninth place finish

India secured a dramatic 9th place finish by triumphing over the United States in a tense penalty shootout at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023, on Sunday.

The match unfolded with an early lead for India as Manju Chorsiya found the back of the net in the 11th minute during the first quarter. However, Kiersten Thomassey leveled the score for the USA in the second quarter.

India registers a nail-biting Penalty shootout victory against United States to secure a 9th Place finish in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #RisingStars #JWCChile2023 pic.twitter.com/A63uKgFtTP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 10, 2023

Thomassey continued to make an impact, scoring again in the 53rd minute to give the USA the lead in the final quarter. The pendulum swung back when Sunelita Toppo equalized for India shortly after. With the score tied at 2-2 at the end of regular time, the game proceeded to a thrilling penalty shootout, ultimately won by India with a 3-2 victory.



This win followed India's comeback against Korea in the 9th-12th place classification match earlier in the Junior Women's Hockey World Cup. In that encounter on December 7, Ropni Kumari (23rd minute), Mumtaz Khan (44th), and Annu (46th) secured a 3-1 victory for India, with Jiyun Choi (19th) netting the lone goal for Korea.