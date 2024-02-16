Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League: Indian men's team edges past Ireland 1-0 - Highlights

Catch the highlights of the Indian men's team's FIH Pro League win over Ireland in Bhubaneswar.

Gurjant Singh's 58th-minute strike helped India beat Ireland in the FIH Pro League on Friday.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Feb 2024 3:54 PM GMT

The Indian men's hockey team beat Ireland 1-0 in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

India struggled to find the chink in the Irish defence all through the match, but a 58th-minute strike by Gurjant Singh helped India leave the pitch with a win and three points.

Ireland will be disappointed with the result as it has done everything right to share points with India, but a solitary strike near the fag end of the match denied it a chance of playing out a draw.

India, on the other hand, will be happy to get back to winning way after a 4-6 defeat against Australia on Thursday.

HockeyHockey India
