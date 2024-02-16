Hockey
FIH Pro League: Indian men's team edges past Ireland 1-0 - Highlights
Catch the highlights of the Indian men's team's FIH Pro League win over Ireland in Bhubaneswar.
The Indian men's hockey team beat Ireland 1-0 in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
India struggled to find the chink in the Irish defence all through the match, but a 58th-minute strike by Gurjant Singh helped India leave the pitch with a win and three points.
Ireland will be disappointed with the result as it has done everything right to share points with India, but a solitary strike near the fag end of the match denied it a chance of playing out a draw.
India, on the other hand, will be happy to get back to winning way after a 4-6 defeat against Australia on Thursday.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2024 3:45 PM GMT
Full-Time | India beats Ireland 1-0
Here comes the hutter... India wins. It is the goal of Gurjant that makes the difference in the match. It helps India snatch three points from Ireland, which looks poised to share the points with India. But Gurjant's 58th-minute strike means India will leave the stadium with a win.
- 16 Feb 2024 3:42 PM GMT
60' Ireland loses referral
There is a video referral for a possible penalty corner for Ireland. The video umpire checks whether Hundal's stick touches the ball or not. And Ireland loses referral. Free hit for India
- 16 Feb 2024 3:41 PM GMT
58' Goal! Gurjant puts India on 1-0 lead
Only one minute remaining in the match and Gurjant finds himself unmarked on top of the circle, and he makes a mighty strike which hits the board. India goes 1-0 up in the match.
- 16 Feb 2024 3:39 PM GMT
57' Sreejesh makes a superb save
Sreejesh denies Ireland, and India breaks into a counterattack as Akashdeep takes the ball deep into the Irish circle, but Ireland defence manages to defy India.
- 16 Feb 2024 3:38 PM GMT
56' Penalty corner for Ireland
Johnson earns a penalty corner at a crucial juncture of this match.
- 16 Feb 2024 3:36 PM GMT
56' India struggles to breach Irish defence
India now presses hard and takes the game deeper into the Irish circle. But Ireland is at its defensive best to deny India yet another chance of scoring. India 0-0 Ireland
- 16 Feb 2024 3:32 PM GMT
52' Back-to-Back penalty corner for Ireland
Rabichandra makes contact with Walsh's stick, and Ireland gets a penalty corner. India denies the Irish, but they get another PC. Sreejesh makes a brilliant save to deny Ireland a chance to score. India 0-0 Ireland
- 16 Feb 2024 3:29 PM GMT
50' Penalty corner for India
India receives its sixth penalty corner after Akashdeep breaks into the circle, but Ireland continues to counter India's drag-flicking skill. A green card for an Ireland defender. Frustrating moments for Harmanpreet.
- 16 Feb 2024 3:27 PM GMT
49' Strong tackle
Rajkumar Pal receives a strong tackle in the circle from Page. He swerves and dodges an Ireland player but has to give up when he receives a shoulder barrage. India 0-0 Ireland
- 16 Feb 2024 3:23 PM GMT
46' India 0-0 Ireland
Sukheejet finds the feet of an Ireland player and earns India's fifth penalty corner in the match.
But Carr makes a brilliant save again to deny Harmanpreet again as Akashdeep injects the ball. Carr has been brilliant in this match. India 0-0 Ireland