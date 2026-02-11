Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India lose campaign opener against Belgium – Highlights
FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team commenced their 2025-26 FIH Pro League campaign with a 1-3 loss agianst Belgium at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday.
A young team sans the experience of Manpreet Singh, Krishan Bahadur Phatak, Dilpreet Singh, and others struggled to create attacking chances and lacked the killer instinct inside the circle.
Shilanand Lakra scored the lone goal for the hosts.
- 11 Feb 2026 9:24 PM IST
That's all we have from India's 2025-26 FIH Men's Pro League campaign opener in Rourkela. The hosts troubled Belgium with a good defensive display, but the lack of attacking instinct and finishing touches inside the circle cost them the match.
Shilanand Lakra scored the lone goal for India and they'll have to bounce back quickly. They take on Argentina tomorrow!
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you tomorrow!
- 11 Feb 2026 9:21 PM IST
"Need to be clinical in finishing"
"We started well. We stuck to our structure and plan for most part. At the end of the day when you create chances and finish, it is a problem," says Indian captain Harmanpreet captain.
- 11 Feb 2026 9:20 PM IST
Olivier Beikens is Player of the Match
"Its always tough to play India in India. It was a team performance," says Beikens.
- 11 Feb 2026 9:17 PM IST
FULL TIME!
There's the final hooter and India's campaign in the 2025-26 FIH Pro League starts with a loss in front of their home crowd.
Harmanpreet and co stayed in contention for majority of the match, but they didn't have enough gas in the tank.
There was virtually no attack created throughout the match and it was all about defence for India. They kept Belgium at bay for long, but a few errors in the final quarter cost them dearly.
IND 1-3 BEL
- 11 Feb 2026 9:14 PM IST
60' - Belgium miss 3 PCs!
The first drag flick is blocked well by the goalkeeper before a rebound attempts hits Harmanpreet's body, handing another penalty corner.
The second attempt takes the foot of first rusher Amit Rohidas and Belgium are handed a third. India are not happy with that decision, but there's nothing they can do.
The third is blocked cleanly by Rohidas, before the rebound shot is blocked at the goal line by Jarmanpreet Singh.
Belgium ask for a review for something and lose their referral.
IND 1-3 BEL
- 11 Feb 2026 9:11 PM IST
60' - PC, BELGIUM!
36 seconds left on the clock and Belgium earn another penalty corner, thanks to a harsh tackle by Jugraj Singh on Olivier Biekens.
India have asked for a review. They assert the ball hit Biekens feet.
This seems to be a review more in hope than anything else. Yes, it was.
India lose the referral. Can Belgium score one more?
IND 1-3 BEL
- 11 Feb 2026 9:07 PM IST
57' -
Belgium have extended their lead. They come in from the right this time as Crols receives the ball on the baseline from Arno van Dessel.
Crols returns it to van Dessel, who puts it past the Indian goalie. Belgium are elated!
But hang on, India have asked for a review. They feel the ball went out of bounds at the baseline as Crols received it.
The TV umpire says, "No advice possible." India keep their review, but the goal stays.
It was an excellent 1-2 between van Dessel and Crols. India have conceded the match, it seems.
IND 1-3 BEL
- 11 Feb 2026 9:03 PM IST
53' - BELGIUM SCOREEE!
Belgium enter the shooting circle from the left baseline. The man there pulls the ball into the circle, where Thomas Crols receives it.
Crols is unmarked at the top of the circle and unleashes a powerful shot. The Indian goalkeeper can't do much.
Belgium have reclaimed their lead.
IND 1-2 BEL