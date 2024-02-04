FIH Pro League: Indian women's team loses 1-2 against China

Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 against Asian champions China in the opening game of the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

India's only goal was scored by Vandana Katariya in the 15th minute while Wen Dan and Bingfeng Gu scored for China to secure the victory.

India started the game well but failed to create any goal threats while China continued counter-attacking.

China’s Hua Liu was presented with a chance towards the end of the first quarter but her reverse shot flew wide of the post. As the game stretched, Vandana Katariya dove to deflect Lalremsiami’s cross from the right wing to give India the lead in the final minute of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, China started with a penalty corner but Bichu Devi made a fabulous save. Chinese team dominated the second quarter forcing India to play only on counterattacks.

The second half started with India coming hard at China as Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete combined to initiate an attack but the chance was wasted.

China increased the pressure continuously and scored the first goal in the 40th minute when Jiaqi Zhong's run set up Wen Dan for a golden chance and Dan dinked the ball past Savita to make it 1-1.

In the final quarter, China pressed the accelerator pegging India back into their half. The pressure paid off as China earned a penalty corner. Indian defence saved four penalty corners before Bingfeng Gu pounced on a rebound to give China the lead into the match.

India tried to restore the parity but was unable to make inroads towards that end. As the game drew to a close China was awarded a series of penalty corners but Savita stood tall in goal and the match ended 2-1 in China’s favour.