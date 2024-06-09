Hockey
FIH Pro League Live: Indian women's team to take on Great Britain - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action from the final match of Indian women's hockey team at the FIH Pro League season 2023-24.
FIH Pro League Live: Indian women's hockey team take on Great Britain in their final match of the FIH Pro League season 2023-24 to end their London leg on Sunday.
Indian women's team coming in after a heartbreaking lose against Germany where they conceded their seventh consecutive pro league matches, despite of an early 2-0 lead.
They are currently siting on the second last position in the league table with just 8 points out of 15 matches.
Catch all the Live updates here:
Live Updates
- 9 Jun 2024 11:30 AM GMT
3' Great Britain scored the first goal of the match on a quick counter attack
India women 0-1 Great Britain
- 9 Jun 2024 11:23 AM GMT
Indian coach Harendra Singh present his views before the match
The Indian coach Harendra Singh said that "I always says that if end is well, everything is well, so we want to end this match on a winning note today".
- 9 Jun 2024 11:05 AM GMT
Here is the lineup for the Indian women's team in their final match of the season
There are plenty of changes in the team for this final match of the season as youngsters like Mumtaz Khan, Vaishnavi Phalke return back to the starting line up.