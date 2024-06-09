Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League Live: Indian women's team to take on Great Britain - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the final match of Indian women's hockey team at the FIH Pro League season 2023-24.

FIH Pro League Live: Indian womens team to take on Great Britain - Blog, Scores, Updates
X

The Indian women's hockey team in action for their final match of the season in FIH Pro League. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 Jun 2024 11:30 AM GMT

FIH Pro League Live: Indian women's hockey team take on Great Britain in their final match of the FIH Pro League season 2023-24 to end their London leg on Sunday.

Indian women's team coming in after a heartbreaking lose against Germany where they conceded their seventh consecutive pro league matches, despite of an early 2-0 lead.

They are currently siting on the second last position in the league table with just 8 points out of 15 matches.

Catch all the Live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-06-09 10:45:13
Indian womens hockeyHockeyFIH Hockey Pro League
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X