FIH Pro League: Indian men's team loses 4-6 against Australia - Highlights

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 4-6 defeat against world no. 6 Australia in its third match in the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Australia went 0-2 up in the first two minutes of the match. India made a comeback in the second quarter and remained on command in the game, maintaining a 4-3 lead in the third quarter. But in the fourth and final quarter, Australia scored three goals to emerge triumphant. India will play Ireland on Friday.

