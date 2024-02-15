Hockey
FIH Pro League: Indian men's team loses 4-6 against Australia - Highlights
Catch the highlights of the Indian men's hockey team's FIH Pro League defeat against Australia.
The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 4-6 defeat against world no. 6 Australia in its third match in the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
Australia went 0-2 up in the first two minutes of the match. India made a comeback in the second quarter and remained on command in the game, maintaining a 4-3 lead in the third quarter. But in the fourth and final quarter, Australia scored three goals to emerge triumphant. India will play Ireland on Friday.
Catch highlights:
Live Updates
- 15 Feb 2024 3:55 PM GMT
60' Full-Time | India loses 4-6 to Australia
Here comes the hutter. India lost 4-6 to Australia, who despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first two minutes of the match survived a scare as India went 4-2 in the second quarter. Australia, however, fought back in the fourth quarter by first drawing level, and then by scoring two more goals.
It is a hard defeat for India. It will take a lot of time for Craig Fulton and his boys to digest the defeat. India, meanwhile, will play Ireland tomorrow. Follow us for more updates. Until then, goodbye!
- 15 Feb 2024 3:48 PM GMT
58' Goal! Australia leads 6-4
And Australia did it. On a counterattack, Welch gets into the circle and puts the ball into the empty goal to give Australia a 6-4 lead.
- 15 Feb 2024 3:47 PM GMT
58' India has no goalkeeper now
India has now nobody to guard the goal as all 11 players search for the equaliser. Australia may take advantage of it.
- 15 Feb 2024 3:44 PM GMT
55' Goal! Australia takes a 5-4 lead
Anderson scores the goal, perhaps the winning goal. What a turnaround in the match by Australia! Harvie overlaps down the right flank. He runs across the baseline and swerves, and then Anderson taps the ball to send it past Sreejesh. Australia takes 5-4 lead over India in the fourth and final quarter
- 15 Feb 2024 3:39 PM GMT
52' Australia draws level
Sharp makes a brilliant finish by taking himself into the goal along with the ball after finding the ball from Govers, who dribbles past the Indian defenders. Sreejesh has no chance. Australia draws level. It is 4-4 now. India concedes its lead.
- 15 Feb 2024 3:34 PM GMT
4th quarter begins
India leads 4-3 in the match, but who will have the last laugh? Australia will look to make a comeback in the match. Can India leave the field victorious?
- 15 Feb 2024 3:29 PM GMT
45' End of 3rd quarter | India 4-3 Australia
The third quarter saw Australia finding its feet back in the match after suffering a thrashing at the hand of India in the second quarter. The fourth and final quarter will now determine the result of the match. India leads 4-3
- 15 Feb 2024 3:27 PM GMT
45' Rohidas cancels Australia's penalty corner
Atkinson makes a stunning run down the right flank and looks to dribble past the Indian defenders, but gets tackled. Australia now have another PC and a chance to draw the score to level.
Rohidas reads it superbly and makes a brilliant block.
- 15 Feb 2024 3:24 PM GMT
40' Goal! Australia breaks the deadlock
Australia earns a crucial penalty corner. Sharp earns the PC by playing the ball into Rabichandra's feet in the circle. This will be the seventh PC for Australia.
India blocks it, but Australia earns back-to-back PCs. And this time, the Aussies are successful. Govers comes up with a low flick to Pathak's right after receiving the injection from Zalewski (the injector). The ball deflects and Zalewski scores in the rebound. Australia trail 3-4.
- 15 Feb 2024 3:17 PM GMT
37' Successful review by Harmanpreet
It looks like for penalty corner for Australia. The umpire is certain about it, he asks Harmanpreet whether he wants to challenge it or not. He says the ball hits his hand with the stick. And the video umpire gives the verdict in India's favour. A successful review by Harmanpreet!