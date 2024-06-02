FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey team defeated by Great Britain

The Indian women's hockey team was narrowly defeated by Great Britain, 2-3, during the European leg of the FIH Pro League, on Sunday.

Despite falling behind 0-2 early in the match, India made a commendable comeback in the second half. Sharmila Devi scored just four minutes before the end of regulation time, leveling the score at 2-2. However, India conceded a goal in the 57th minute, resulting in a hard-fought loss.

Full-Time:

A solid comeback after going 2 goals down in Q1.

Team India fought back hard to make it 2-2 with 4 minutes to go but Great Britain had an answer and scored in the 57th minute of the game via a Penalty Corner to make it 3-2.



Great Britain 🇬🇧 3 - India 🇮🇳 2… pic.twitter.com/KZInLTEuU3 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 2, 2024

Great Britain's Watson Charlotte was instrumental in her team's victory, scoring twice in quick succession during the first quarter. Charlotte's first goal came from a penalty stroke in the fifth minute, followed by a field goal in the sixth minute, giving GBR a 2-0 lead.



The second quarter saw no goals from either side. India finally responded in the 34th minute when Navneet Kaur scored a field goal, narrowing the gap. Sharmila Devi then equalized in the 56th minute, raising hopes for at least a draw. However, Great Britain's Petter Isabelle dashed these hopes by converting a penalty corner in the 57th minute.

Throughout the match, India earned five penalty corners but failed to convert any, while Great Britain capitalized on one of their three opportunities.

This defeat marks the sixth consecutive loss for the Indian women's team in the European leg of the FIH Pro League. They had previously lost 1-3 to Germany in the first match of the England leg on Saturday and were defeated twice each by Belgium and Argentina earlier this month in Antwerp.

India's next match in the FIH Pro League is scheduled against Germany on June 8.