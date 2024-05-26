FIH Pro league LIVE: India 3-2 Argentina- Updates, Scores, Blog

At halftime, India leads Argentina 3-2 in an electrifying FIH Pro League match.

The action began early with Argentina's Monja Federico scoring in the 2nd minute. India quickly equalized in the 12th minute with a stunning long-range strike from Araijeet Singh Hundal. In the 18th minute, India took the lead through a brilliant build-up finished by Gurjant Singh.

Argentina fought back with three consecutive penalty corners, finally leveling the score in the 24th minute thanks to Keenan Nicolas. Just before the half, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 29th minute to put India ahead once more.

Stay tuned for LIVE Updates: