FIH Pro league LIVE: India 3-2 Argentina- Updates, Scores, Blog

Goals in the first half were scored by Monja Federico and Keenan Nicolas for Argentina, while Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjant Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh found the net for India.

Indian Men's Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 May 2024 6:30 PM GMT

At halftime, India leads Argentina 3-2 in an electrifying FIH Pro League match.

The action began early with Argentina's Monja Federico scoring in the 2nd minute. India quickly equalized in the 12th minute with a stunning long-range strike from Araijeet Singh Hundal. In the 18th minute, India took the lead through a brilliant build-up finished by Gurjant Singh.

Argentina fought back with three consecutive penalty corners, finally leveling the score in the 24th minute thanks to Keenan Nicolas. Just before the half, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 29th minute to put India ahead once more.

2024-05-26 16:00:00
