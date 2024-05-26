Hockey
FIH Pro league LIVE: India 3-2 Argentina- Updates, Scores, Blog
Goals in the first half were scored by Monja Federico and Keenan Nicolas for Argentina, while Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjant Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh found the net for India.
At halftime, India leads Argentina 3-2 in an electrifying FIH Pro League match.
The action began early with Argentina's Monja Federico scoring in the 2nd minute. India quickly equalized in the 12th minute with a stunning long-range strike from Araijeet Singh Hundal. In the 18th minute, India took the lead through a brilliant build-up finished by Gurjant Singh.
Argentina fought back with three consecutive penalty corners, finally leveling the score in the 24th minute thanks to Keenan Nicolas. Just before the half, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 29th minute to put India ahead once more.
Stay tuned for LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 26 May 2024 6:21 PM GMT
Half time!
India leads Argentina 3-2.
- 26 May 2024 6:18 PM GMT
29' GOAL!
India takes the lead once again! Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner with precision, making it India 3, Argentina 2.
- 26 May 2024 6:12 PM GMT
27! GOAL!
Three back-to-back penalty corners for Argentina, and they finally equalize on the third attempt! Keenan Nicolas finds the back of the net, bringing the score to 2-2.
- 26 May 2024 6:04 PM GMT
18' GOAL!
Goal! India takes the lead with a stunning build-up play, finished off brilliantly by Gurjant Singh. The score is now India 2, Argentina 1. What an exciting match this is turning out to be!
- 26 May 2024 5:58 PM GMT
14' Penalty corner for India!
Penalty corner for India! Despite getting the rebound, the chance goes begging as Argentina's defense holds firm. The score remains 1-1.
- 26 May 2024 5:49 PM GMT
7' GOAL!
What a goal from India to equalize! Araijeet Singh Hundal fires a screamer from long range, bringing the score to 1-1.