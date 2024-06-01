FIH Pro league: India women continue losing streak

The Indian women’s hockey team faced another setback in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to Germany in the first match of the England leg on Saturday. This defeat marks India’s fifth consecutive loss in the European leg of the tournament, following two defeats each against Belgium and Argentina earlier this month in Antwerp.

Germany’s Charlotte Stapenhorst opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a field goal. India’s Deepika equalized in the 23rd minute, but Germany quickly regained the lead a minute later through Sonja Zimmermann’s penalty corner conversion. At halftime, Germany led 2-1, and they extended their lead in the 37th minute with Nike Lorenz scoring another penalty corner.

Throughout the match, Germany earned nine penalty corners compared to India’s four, showcasing their dominance. Ranked third in the world, Germany displayed superior skill and strategy against the ninth-ranked Indian team.



Under the guidance of new coach Harendra Singh and captain Salima Tete, the Indian team has struggled to find their footing in the league. They will have a chance to redeem themselves as they face Great Britain on Sunday.