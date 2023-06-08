FIH Hockey Pro League: India defeats Argentina 3-0

India displayed great resilience a day after suffering a stunning loss to outclass Argentina 3-0 in an FIH Pro League match here on Thursday. A profligate India squandered a one-goal lead to go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands on Wednesday night, but the Harmanpreet Singh-led side bounced back in style with a commanding win over Argentina.

Skipper Harmanpreet led from the front converting a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. Amit Rohidas also converted from a penalty corner in the 39th minute before Abhishek's field goal in the 59th minute nailed it for India.

By this win, India moved to the top of the standings with 27 points from 14 games, ahead of Great Britain (26 points from 12 matches). India will next play the Netherlands in their reverse tie here on Saturday.

At the start of the first quarter, Argentina looked more aggressive on and off the ball. They forced India to make errors while defending in the D resulting in a PC as early as in the 3rd minute but couldn't make much of the chance.

India picking up the ball possession broke into a quick-fire counterattack with forward Abhishek taking a powerful shot but the ball hit the post. Argentina continued to look dangerous in their attack but India's defense held strong with experience goalie PR Sreejesh making a couple of splendid saves.

With neither team managing a goal in the first quarter, the second quarter began with India making a positive start turning up the pressure.



Young strikers Karthi Selvam, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh took turns to create field goal opportunities but to no avail, while Argentina kept Krishan Pathak busy in the post. They made some strong forays into the circle but Pathak continued to make some sharp saves.

Less than three minutes into the third quarter, India earned their first PC of the game - thanks to Mandeep Singh. Having lost the referral a few seconds ago, the team looked to make a statement and they did exactly that with Harmanpreet Singh executing a perfect drag-flick to score. This took his personal goal count to 18 this season.



In the 39th minute, Amit Rohidas extended the lead to 2-0 with a superbly converted PC.

It was Abhishek who won the PC giving India a chance to double the lead. With about three minutes left in this quarter, Mandeep Singh took a lethal shot on goal giving his team hopes of a third goal but Santiago made a fine save denying Mandeep his 100th international goal.

While Argentina pushed for that elusive goal, India remained undeterred and managed a third goal through yet another fine counterattack. It was Vivek Sagar Prasad making a clear run at goal, with the Argentina goalie rushing towards him, he made an unselfish pass to Abhishek who slotted the ball inside an unguarded net, sealing a 3-0 win for India.

