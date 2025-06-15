FIH Pro League: How Indian men's title hopes fell apart with six straight defeats – Explained

India’s 2024–25 Men’s FIH Pro League campaign so far has been a story of two halves.

After a strong first leg in Bhubaneswar, five wins from eight matches, the team stood just one point behind Belgium and England with 15 points. Confidence was high, with senior players performing well and the squad showing cohesion.

However, the European leg, which started earlier this month, marked a dramatic downturn.

Six straight losses – two each to the Netherlands, Argentina, and Australia – have ended India's title bid and most probably the hope of securing a spot at the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup via this tournament.

The collapse began in Amsterdam with back-to-back defeats to the Netherlands. In both matches, India took the lead but couldn’t hold it.

The first match ended 1-2, with a late Dutch winner; the second was a 2-3 loss, despite goals from Abhishek and Jugraj Singh.

India earned nine penalty corners across these two games but converted just one, underlining their set-piece struggles.

Against Argentina, India again started well but faltered late, losing 3-4 and 1-2.

In the opener, Harmanpreet Singh struck twice, but India’s defense cracked under pressure. The second match saw Jugraj score early, but Argentina’s Tomás Domene converted two penalty corners.

India managed only three PCs compared to Argentina’s eight, and a missed penalty stroke plus an overturned late decision sealed the loss.

The final blow came in Antwerp against Australia. In the first game, India led 2-0 thanks to an Abhishek brace, but poor game management saw them lose 2–3, with Tom Craig scoring in the 60th minute.

In the next match, India again led briefly, but conceded twice in two minutes. Dilpreet Singh pulled one back, but Australia’s fourth-quarter surge secured a 3–2 win. India’s penalty corner conversion stayed poor, while their defense failed to stop drag flicks.

What went wrong for India?

A troubling pattern emerged: India conceded in the final quarter of every game, often in the dying minutes, a sign of poor match management and composure.

Though India dominated possession in many first halves, they couldn’t sustain pressure or show defensive resilience. Their goal difference dipped to -2 (27 scored, 29 conceded), and their penalty corner efficiency declined sharply in Europe.

Strategic and coaching choices also played a role. With Harmanpreet injured for some matches, Craig Fulton’s dependence on replacement flickers didn’t pay off.

India’s structure, dependent on aerial balls and rigid build-up, appeared predictable. The team showed little tactical adaptability when chasing games or defending leads.

Defensive lapses, including miscommunication and poor marking, were frequent, with experienced defenders like Rohidas and Surender Kumar struggling.

On the player front, Abhishek stood out with four goals, and Harmanpreet made an impact with drag flicks.

But India’s overall attacking play lacked variety, and the midfield-forward link-up was inconsistent. The squad also appeared mentally fatigued, struggling under pressure, especially during set pieces and transitions.

With just 15 points from 14 games, India is now out of the title race. Even winning both remaining matches against Belgium would leave them well behind the Netherlands, who currently have 28 points.

In summary, the European leg exposed deep issues in execution, mindset, and strategy.

From missed chances and poor game management to tactical rigidity and defensive fragility, the six consecutive losses have not only ended India’s title hopes but also raised serious concerns ahead of bigger tournaments.

The last two matches now offer a chance to regroup and rebuild rather than chase a lost title.