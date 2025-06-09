Hockey
FIH Pro League 2024-25 LIVE: India v/s Netherlands – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow for all the LIVE updates from the FIH Pro League clash between India and Netherlands.
FIH Men's Pro League: The Indian men’s hockey team will be looking to recover against the Netherlands in their second outing of the European leg of the FIH Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Monday.
On Saturday, skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to put India 1–0 ahead in the 19th minute but it was the Dutch who stole the show courtesy Thijs van Dam’s double brace (25th minute, 58th minute).
A win against the Olympic champions would have put India on the top spot. But an unfavourable result saw India drop down to the fourth position with 15 points. The Netherlands, however, jumped three places to lead with 17 points. England and Belgium have 16 points each and are placed above India.
The Paris Olympics bronze medalist will play two matches each against Argentina, Australia, and Belgium.
The winner of the six-month long tournament will earn a direct qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 which will be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.
The match will start at 6 PM IST.
Live Updates
- 9 Jun 2025 2:47 PM GMT
That's all from our coverage.
- 9 Jun 2025 2:42 PM GMT
Full-time: NED 3 - 2 IND
Time’s up! India played full throttle but the Dutch took the match 3-2. They extend their lead on the top and collect 3-points. Abhishek (20') and Jugraj Singh (54') converted for India while Thijs van Dam (24'), Tjep Hoedemakers (33') , Jip Janssen (57') scored for The Dutch.
India had as many as NINE penalty corners. The match was level at 2-2 with only four minutes to go when Janssen successfully converted a penalty corner in the 57th minute.
A lot of missed opportunities but a lot of positives from the encounter.
"The way we started was good. We are getting opportunities but finishing is not there," India captain Harmanpreet Singh said in post match interaction.
India will now play Argentina on Wednesday.
- 9 Jun 2025 2:21 PM GMT
GOAL! Jip Janssen strikes!
Four minutes remaining, Jip Janssen strikes! The Netherlands take lead. Janssen smashes it down the middle to score.
- 9 Jun 2025 2:14 PM GMT
GOAAALLL!!! Jugraj gets the equaliser for India
Converts a PC in the fourth quarter. India 2-2 Netherlands. Hardwork pays off. After playing three high-intensity quarters, India has changed the pace of the game.
- 9 Jun 2025 2:11 PM GMT
Third quarter: Netherlands 2-1 India
The third quarter was all about missed opportunities. India had its fair share of scoring opportunities via penalty corners, but failed to convert. The Dutch goalkeeper Visser stood like a wall!
- 9 Jun 2025 2:00 PM GMT
Q3: FIVE PENALTY CORNERS for India!
Hardik plays the ball into Blok’s feet on the edge of the D. India takes the referral and earns a PENALTY CORNER.
India gets back-to-back penalties but poor injection and trapping leads to two failed attempts.
Another chance for Harmanpreet to equalise. He hits it powerful and a good save from The Dutch goalkeeper Visser saves it well. The Netherlands prove too strong for the visitors.
- 9 Jun 2025 1:38 PM GMT
"The way they are pressing we struggle hard to get out"
"India had the best opportunities. The way they are pressing we struggle hard to get out. Slowly we found a solution much better in the second half. India pushing means we have a lot of space to counter attack," Netherland coach Jeroen Delmee.