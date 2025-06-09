Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League 2024-25 LIVE: India v/s Netherlands – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow for all the LIVE updates from the FIH Pro League clash between India and Netherlands.

Harmanpreet Singh Hockey
X

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh (Photo credit: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 Jun 2025 2:47 PM GMT

FIH Men's Pro League: The Indian men’s hockey team will be looking to recover against the Netherlands in their second outing of the European leg of the FIH Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Monday.

On Saturday, skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to put India 1–0 ahead in the 19th minute but it was the Dutch who stole the show courtesy Thijs van Dam’s double brace (25th minute, 58th minute).

A win against the Olympic champions would have put India on the top spot. But an unfavourable result saw India drop down to the fourth position with 15 points. The Netherlands, however, jumped three places to lead with 17 points. England and Belgium have 16 points each and are placed above India.

The Paris Olympics bronze medalist will play two matches each against Argentina, Australia, and Belgium.

The winner of the six-month long tournament will earn a direct qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 which will be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

The match will start at 6 PM IST.

Tune in for all the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2025-06-09 11:23:20
HockeyHockey IndiaFIH Hockey Pro LeagueIndian SportsIndian HockeyHarmanpreet SinghManpreet Singh
