FIH Pro League 2024-25 LIVE: India v/s Netherlands – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

FIH Men's Pro League: The Indian men’s hockey team will be looking to recover against the Netherlands in their second outing of the European leg of the FIH Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Monday.

On Saturday, skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to put India 1–0 ahead in the 19th minute but it was the Dutch who stole the show courtesy Thijs van Dam’s double brace (25th minute, 58th minute).

A win against the Olympic champions would have put India on the top spot. But an unfavourable result saw India drop down to the fourth position with 15 points. The Netherlands, however, jumped three places to lead with 17 points. England and Belgium have 16 points each and are placed above India.

The Paris Olympics bronze medalist will play two matches each against Argentina, Australia, and Belgium.

The winner of the six-month long tournament will earn a direct qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 which will be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

The match will start at 6 PM IST.

