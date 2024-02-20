FIH Pro League 2023-24: India Men triumph over Spain in shootout

The Indian men’s hockey team clinched a hard-fought victory against Spain in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, on Monday.

The thrilling encounter ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time, leading to a nail-biting shootout where India emerged victorious with an 8-7 scoreline.

Jarmanpreet Singh (1’) and Abhishek (35’) were the goal scorers for the Indian team, while Jose Basterra (3’) and Borja Lacalle (15’) found the back of the net for Spain.



Despite being ranked fourth in the latest FIH rankings, India faced a tough challenge from the world No. 8 Spain. The match showcased a stark contrast to their previous encounter, where India secured a convincing 4-1 win over Spain in Bhubaneswar.

India got off to a flying start with Jarmanpreet Singh's early goal in the opening minute. However, Spain quickly responded with Jose Basterra’s equalizer from a penalty corner in the third minute.

The game intensified as both teams traded blows, with Spain taking the lead through Borja Lacalle just before the end of the first quarter. India fought back in the third quarter, with Abhishek leveling the scoreline.

The match witnessed moments of brilliance from both sides, including a crucial double save from Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to keep India in the game. However, the regulation time ended with the scores tied at 2-2.

In the shootout, both teams displayed exceptional nerve as 15 consecutive attempts found the back of the net. The tension reached its peak when PR Sreejesh denied Marc Miralles, securing India's victory in the shootout.

With this win, the Indian men’s hockey team sets its sights on the upcoming match against the world No. 1 Netherlands in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Wednesday.