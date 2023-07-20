FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024: Indian teams to launch campaign in December

International Hockey Federation (FIH), on Thursday, revealed the schedule for the Hockey Pro League, scheduled to be held from December 6, 2023, to June 30 in 2024, across four countries - Argentina, India, Belgium, and Great Britain.



The tournament, which will head into its fifth season, will kick off with the clash between Argentina and Great Britain on December 6 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, when the men's and women's teams of either team will face off.

Indian women's team, the winner of the inaugural Nations Cup, and Ireland, the runner-up of the men's tournament, will open their campaign against China and the Netherlands, respectively, in Bhubaneswar, on February 3, 2024.

Indian men's team, meanwhile, will launch its campaign against Spain on February 10.

Check out the full schedule for #FIHProLeague season 5 here: https://t.co/FCzWhroKW5 pic.twitter.com/QbNQx6f5TQ — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 20, 2023

The men's and women's Pro League will be held in six phases, with Santiago del Estero hosting the first phase on December 6-11 and Buenos Aires the second on February 14-19.



India will host the third phase (February 3-25), the fourth phase will take place in Antwerp, Belgium (22 May-2 June), while the fifth and sixth phases will be held in Lee Valley, Great Britain (June 1-12) and Utrecht and Amsterdam, Netherlands (June 22-30).

The upcoming season will also bring a promotion and relegation system into effect, with Indian and New Zealand women's teams and Ireland and New Zealand men's teams advancing from the Nations League.

The winners of the FIH Pro League will secure a direct spot in the men's and women's World Cup to be held in 2026.