Hockey
FIH Women's Junior World Cup Highlights: India thump Namibia in campaign opener
Check out the highlights from India's clash against Namibia at the 2025 FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup.
FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2025 LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team opened their 2025 FIH Women's Junior World Cup campaign with a 13-0 win against Namibia in Santigao, Chile on Monday.
The Indians were in stellar touch in the match and the debutants had no chance. While Kanika Siwach and Hina Bano scored hat-tricks, Sakshi Rana scored a brace.
Binima Dhan, Sonam, Sakshi Shukla, Ishika, and Manisha also entered their name in the scoresheet as India completed an emphatic win.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2025 4:04 PM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from India's 2025 FIH Women's Junior World Cup opener against Namibia. They were the heavy favourites coming into the contest and they displayed why.
Hat-tricks from Kanika Siwach and Hina Bano helped them pump 13 goals past a hapless debutant team and they couldn't have asked for a better start.
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you next time!
- 1 Dec 2025 4:00 PM GMT
INDIA WINSSS!
There's the inevitable. India start their campaign with a thumping win. Namibia have been absolutely destroyed in what was their Junior World Cup debut.
IND 13-0 NAM
- 1 Dec 2025 3:59 PM GMT
60' - INDIA SCOREEE!
India hadn't scored in the final quarter and they finally do so in the dying moments. Manisha with a powerful drag flick into the net.
IND 13-0 NAM
- 1 Dec 2025 3:58 PM GMT
60' - PC for India!
Massive chaos in front of the goal post inside the circle and after multiple saves and interceptions, India manage to earn a PC with just over 30 seconds left on the clock. Can they score?
IND 12-0 NAM
- 1 Dec 2025 3:46 PM GMT
50' - Goal disallowed for India!
Not sure if they would mind this, but this is a goal disallowed for India. They penetrate from the right and the ball is pulled back to Purnima, who is surrounded by three defenders.
Purnima loses her footing and tumbles and the Namibian defence's poor clearance means the ball lands to Sakshi at the top of the circle.
Sakshi fires the shot into the net and is off celebrating. But hang on, Namibia has asked for a review.
They feel Purnima's tumble obstructed the goalkeeper from making the save. The TV umpire agrees. The goal is overturned.
IND 12-0 NAM
- 1 Dec 2025 3:41 PM GMT
47' - India miss PC
A penalty corner for India and the drag flick is cleared away rather comfortably by the Namibian defence this time around.
IND 12-0 NAM
- 1 Dec 2025 3:37 PM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
A massive chaos in front of the goal with the clock winding down but a goal-line clearance from Namibia saves them the blushes.
India score five goals in the span of that 15 minutes to further strengthen their hold on this contest.
Can Namibia pull back one goal at least?
IND 12-0 NAM
- 1 Dec 2025 3:36 PM GMT
45' - Kanika Swiach, HAT-TRICK!
Kanika Siwach follows Hina Bano to complete a hat-trick. It is yet another penalty corner for India and this time Siwach's drag flick pierces through everything to thud into the net.
IND 12-0 NAM
- 1 Dec 2025 3:35 PM GMT
45' - Hat-trick for Hina!
A hat-trick for Hina Bano and all three of her goals have come in the third quarter. It was a penalty corner for India and the Namibian goalkeeper does well to block the drag flick. She saves two rebound shots as well but Hina Bano manages to get a deflection somehow to send the ball into the net and complete a hat-trick.
IND 11-0 NAM