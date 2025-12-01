FIH Women's Junior World Cup Highlights: India thump Namibia in campaign opener

FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2025 LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team opened their 2025 FIH Women's Junior World Cup campaign with a 13-0 win against Namibia in Santigao, Chile on Monday.

The Indians were in stellar touch in the match and the debutants had no chance. While Kanika Siwach and Hina Bano scored hat-tricks, Sakshi Rana scored a brace.

Binima Dhan, Sonam, Sakshi Shukla, Ishika, and Manisha also entered their name in the scoresheet as India completed an emphatic win.

Highlights:



