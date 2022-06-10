FIH Hockey Pro League India v Belgium - Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will return to FIH Hockey Pro League action when they take on Belgium in a crucial two-legged contest on June 11 and 12 at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.



Currently placed second in the pool table with 27 points in 12 matches, the Indian men's team are coming off a successful home leg. After starting their home leg with a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss against Spain, the Indian team went on to secure points against every team they played- Argentina (2-2 (1-3 SO) and 4-3), England (3-3 (3-2 SO) and 4-3) and Germany (3-0 and 3-1).

Belgium is also tied at the same points (27 points in 12 matches) but is placed third in the pool table due to a lesser goal difference compared to India.

Indian women's team is currently occupying the third spot in the FIH Pro League table with 22 points in eight games.

They are only behind table leaders Argentina (38 points) and the Netherlands (second position- 26 points).

What are the Indian Men's & Women's teams for FIH Pro League?

India has sent a strong men's side led by experienced Amit Rohidas and his deputy Harmanpreet Singh. The team will be coached by national head coach Graham Reid.

Goalkeepers: P.R. Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas(Captain), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh.

Midfielders- Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma.

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Indian Women's team led by goalkeeper Savita Punia will look to strengthen their position at the table.

Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rani

What is India's schedule for FIH Pro League?

Both Men's and Women's team will play their matches on the 11th and 12th June.

When to watch FIH Pro League?

The women's team will take on Belgium at 05:30 PM IST.

The men's team will take on Belgium at 08:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch FIH Pro League?

You can catch all the action from Men's and Women's teams in FIH Pro League on Star Sports First and you can live stream at Disney+ Hotstar.