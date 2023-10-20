The women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers relocated to India

The Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier, initially slated to take place in Changzhou, China, has been relocated to India. This decision comes in the wake of the Chinese women's national team's direct qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, following their victory at the Asian Games last week.

Discussions ensued between the Hockey National Associations of China and India, resulting in a unanimous agreement to shift the host nation, considering the potential impact on fans and media excitement.

The move to India promises to electrify the tournament, is a strategic decision, now endorsed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), and ensures that the event remains a spectacle for all involved.

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier will be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, from the 13th to the 19th of January 2024. Additionally, three other FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers are scheduled, with Men's matches set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from the 15th to the 21st of January 2024, and Women's and Men's matches in Valencia, Spain, from the 13th to the 21st of January.

Six Women's and six Men's teams will secure their tickets to Paris 2024 through these Olympic Qualifiers, with participating teams from Oceania, Europe, and Asia already confirmed. Australia, the Netherlands, China, and India have already secured their spots at the Paris 2024 hockey Olympic tournaments, joining the host nation, France.

The remaining teams that will directly qualify for next year's Olympics—two Women's and two Men's teams—will be determined by the upcoming Pan American Games and African Hockey Road to Paris tournament. These qualifiers are significant, as they will decide which teams will have the opportunity to play in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

The Paris 2024 hockey Olympic tournaments are scheduled to take place from the 27th of July to the 9th of August next year.