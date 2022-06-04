Hockey
FIH Hockey 5s LIVE: India Men v/s Switzerland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s - a shorter format of field hockey kickstarts today. Both the Indian men's and women's team will play two match each tonight. Each match will be of a 20-minute duration, with two halves of 10 minutes each.
Schedule
India Women v/s Uruguay Women - 6pm IST
India Men v/s Switzerland Men - 6:30pm IST
India Women v/s Poland Women - 8pm IST
India Men v/s Pakistan Men - 8:30pm IST
Live Updates
- 4 Jun 2022 1:41 PM GMT
India Women v/s Poland!
The Indian women's team will take on Poland up next at 8pm IST. Can the women in blue put the match against Uruguay behind and put up a better show in an hour's time?
- 4 Jun 2022 1:28 PM GMT
INDIA WINSSSS!
That block from Pawan has also brought curtains down on this contest between India and Switzerland. The match looked over in the first half itself when India had a two-goal lead, but the Swiss fought back well in the second half. They kept scoring at regular intervals but India have managed to scramble through.
- 4 Jun 2022 1:25 PM GMT
20' - PAWAN SAVES!
A challenge goes Switzerland's way and they have a stroke. Pawan stands tall and blocks it. WONDERFUL FROM THE KEEPER.
- 4 Jun 2022 1:25 PM GMT
19' - INDIA TAKES THE LEAD!
A shot from the right flank by skipper Gurinder and it goes right in. How has that beaten the Swiss Goalkeeper?
IND 4-3 SUI
- 4 Jun 2022 1:23 PM GMT
18' - Bobby hits it straight to the keeper!
Bobby does a 360 turn and shoots from the left flank. That was powerfully struck but it went straight to the Swiss keeper, who did not even have to move an inch.
- 4 Jun 2022 1:22 PM GMT
16' - SWITZERLAND EQUALISE!
Switzerland have fought their way back into this contest. Their constant attacks bear fruits once again as Krusei Patrick reverse flicks one in. That was a powerful shot.
IND 3-3 SUI
- 4 Jun 2022 1:19 PM GMT
15' - Raheel's shot saved!
A wonderful counter attack from India and Raheel is one on one with the Swiss keeper. The latter cuts down the angle well and there was nothing the Indian could do.
- 4 Jun 2022 1:17 PM GMT
11' - SWITZERLAND SCORES!
A swiss striker runs in from the right flank and somehow manages to put the ball in. That went through at least a couple of Indian defenders.
IND 3-2 SUI
- 4 Jun 2022 1:15 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and it was quite clearly dominated by India. They have been quick and superior skill wise as well against the Swiss. Mohammed Raheel has scored two and India have the advantage.
IND 3-1 SUI
- 4 Jun 2022 1:14 PM GMT
10' - RAHEEL SCORESSS AGAIN!
A reverse tomhawk from the left corner and he finds the net out of nowhere to give India a 2-goal cushion. THAT WAS SENSATIONAL!
IND 3-1 SUI