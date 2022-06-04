FIH Hockey 5s LIVE: India Men v/s Switzerland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s - a shorter format of field hockey kickstarts today. Both the Indian men's and women's team will play two match each tonight. Each match will be of a 20-minute duration, with two halves of 10 minutes each.

Schedule

India Women v/s Uruguay Women - 6pm IST

India Men v/s Switzerland Men - 6:30pm IST

India Women v/s Poland Women - 8pm IST

India Men v/s Pakistan Men - 8:30pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates from all 4 matches!