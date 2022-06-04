CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Hockey 5s LIVE: India Men v/s Switzerland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of FIH Hockey 5s.

India Womens Hockey 5s Team
X

India Women's Hockey 5s Team (Source: TheHockeyIndia/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-04T19:11:39+05:30

The inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s - a shorter format of field hockey kickstarts today. Both the Indian men's and women's team will play two match each tonight. Each match will be of a 20-minute duration, with two halves of 10 minutes each.

Schedule

India Women v/s Uruguay Women - 6pm IST

India Men v/s Switzerland Men - 6:30pm IST

India Women v/s Poland Women - 8pm IST

India Men v/s Pakistan Men - 8:30pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates from all 4 matches!

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X