Olympics 2024: FIH bans Amit Rohidas for one game, Hockey India appeals

International Hockey Federation (FIH) has suspended Indian defender Amit Rohidas for one match after he received a red card against Great Britain in the quarterfinal.

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is a big setback for the eight-time Olympic champions.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH statement read.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

Rohidas was awarded a red card after his stick hit the British player unintentionally in the second quarter of the quarter-final clash.

The 31-year-old Rohidas was engaged in a midfield slugfest against Will Calnan. Rohidas swung his stick and hit Calnan's face in an attempt to flee the British forward.

The on-field umpire initially did not rule the challenge to be a serious offence, but the TV umpire changed the decision.

Despite the red card, the 10-man Indian team fought tenaciously and held on to the match with a score of 1-1. In the shoot-out after the regulation time, PR Sreejesh and his heroics handed India a 4-2 win to seal a consecutive Olympic semi-final berth.

Hockey India lodges appeal against Rohidas' suspension

Hockey India has already appealed against Rohidas' suspension and a decision on the matter will be taken by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Jury Bench later in the day.



HI also raised concern about the umpiring decisions during the game and questioned the coaching given to the British goalkeeper during the penalty shootout.