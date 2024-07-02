DD announces release of 'MAKE IT NINE - Indian Hockey Saga'

DD Originals unveiled its latest series titled 'MAKE IT NINE- Indian Hockey Saga' on Tuesday.

The three-part series captures the journey of Indian hockey, aiming to re-ignite the nation's passion for the sport.

The first chapter is scheduled to premiere on July 12.

ANNOUNCEMENT: A new chapter in the history is ready to unfold. A game that is part of every Indian blood group - India's own game.



DD Originals presents 'MAKE IT NINE - Indian Hockey Saga'. First chapter releasing on 12th July, 2024.#IndianHockey #Paris2024 #OlympicsParis… pic.twitter.com/P5gG7B7CQq — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 2, 2024

The series delves into the glorious past of Indian hockey, a time when the country dominated the international arena.



It draws a contrast between those golden years and the present, where hockey struggles to retain its presence amidst the rising popularity of other sports in India.

‘MAKE IT NINE - Indian Hockey Saga' delves into the narrative of Indian hockey's remarkable comeback, resulting in the historic bronze medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

This achievement marked a significant milestone, reigniting national pride and passion for the sport.

The series captures the trials and triumphs of the Indian hockey team as they strive to reclaim their dominance on the global stage.

As the sporting world turns its attention to the upcoming Paris Olympics, 'MAKE IT NINE - Indian Hockey Saga' sets the stage for what is expected to be one of the most competitive Olympic games ever.

Indian players are determined to build on their Tokyo success and aim to change the colour of their medals, with gold being the ultimate goal.

With eight gold medals already in India’s kitty, it is time to MAKE IT NINE.