'Awesome occasion for me to be the coach ':Craig Fulton on India's triumph

"The Great Britain game prepared us for possibly anything," said an elated Indian Hockey team head coach Craig Fulton, in the aftermath of the team's historic bronze medal triumph at the Paris Olympics.

India won Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Singh's goals from the penalty corner, securing back-to-back bronze medals in hockey for India for the first time since 1972.

It also marked a fitting farewell to veteran goalkeeper P.R Sreejesh, who played his last game for India at the international level. He had a very good save, most crucially saving a few penalty corners towards the dying embers of the match.

Speaking to JioCinema after the game, head coach Craig Fulton was all praises for the team.

"It was not an easy campaign. every game taught us different things. The disappointment of the semi-final (against Germany) wasn't easy, but to pick yourself up and to go again was a testament to the group and the character of the team," he said.



He further added "This is a team effort on the highest level. You can't do this without them. The guys that didn't play, this is as much their moment as it is ours."

Talking about outgoing keeper Sreejesh, Fulton said he still has the goods to continue at the highest level but he respects his decision to hang his boots.

"It's a proud moment for him, his teammates, his family. It's just an awesome occasion for me to be the coach of the team when he bows out."

This achievement provides team India the perfect stepping stone to build on and get back to the very top of the sport, a place where India once reigned supreme. According to Fulton, this team has what it takes to get there.

"I think the recipe is there, everything's there. It's just that it's hard to win gold in any event. So, we'll keep pushing. And yeah, we would enjoy doing it as well," he said.