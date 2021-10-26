Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bengal register big wins in Senior National Women's Hockey

Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Bengal scored thumping wins over their respective rivals on the sixth day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship on Tuesday.

While Chhattisgarh defeated Himachal 14-1 in a Pool D match, Punjab beat Arunachal 6-0 in Pool E.

Here's a look at the results from Day 6 of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2021, which took place on 26th October, 2021. 👏#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/rrweAUa660 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 26, 2021

Bengal thrashed Gujarat 8-1 in Pool C, while Andhra Pradesh edged past Chandigarh 3-2 in Pool E.



In Pool A, Uttarakhand drew 0-0 with Puducherry, while Bihar defeated Goa 4-1 in Pool B.