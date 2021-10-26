Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bengal register big wins in Senior National Women's Hockey
Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Bengal scored thumping wins over their respective rivals on the sixth day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship on Tuesday.
While Chhattisgarh defeated Himachal 14-1 in a Pool D match, Punjab beat Arunachal 6-0 in Pool E.
Bengal thrashed Gujarat 8-1 in Pool C, while Andhra Pradesh edged past Chandigarh 3-2 in Pool E.
In Pool A, Uttarakhand drew 0-0 with Puducherry, while Bihar defeated Goa 4-1 in Pool B.
