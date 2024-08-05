'Chak de India' star Joshua Burt makes headlines with Rohidas suspension

In a surprising twist that bridges Bollywood with real-world sports, Joshua Burt, the actor, known for his role as the Australian coach in the hit film Chak De! India has made headlines once again.

Burt, who is now serving as the Technical Delegate for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) at the Paris 2024 Olympics, issued an official suspension letter to Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas, on Sunday.

Amit Rohidas was shown a red card by the on-field umpire after his stick accidentally hit a rival player during the quarter-final match between India and Great Britain.

Following a breach of the FIH code of conduct, Rohidas is now suspended from participating in the semi-final against Germany on August 6.

Hockey India has already appealed against Rohidas' suspension and a decision on the matter will be made by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Jury Bench later in the day.

This decision has drawn significant attention owing to Rohidas' role of a defender that charges out to thwart the opposition's penalty corner efforts. Also, the suspension could not have come at a worse time for India, which is set to play its semi-final, where victory will assure the team of an Olympic medal.

Incidentally, in the film 'Chak De! India', Burt played the role of the Australian women's hockey team coach.

In the film, Burt's character devises several strategies to hoodwink India. And movie-goers duly developed an instant dislike for the character.

His involvement in the movie, however, is just a small part of his extensive career.



Burt is a qualified hockey coach based in Melbourne and has been a technical official with the FIH.

Burt's history against India

This is not the first time that Burt has been involved in decisions that impacted Indian hockey.

Back in October 2011, during a tri-series in Australia, Burt was the judge responsible for recommending suspensions for five Indian team members, including coach Jugraj Singh and manager David John.

The suspensions were a consequence of an on-field fight with Pakistan.

As the semi-final approaches, the Indian squad of 15 players will need to adjust to the absence of Rohidas and make strategic decisions to counter the loss of the key player.