Bold, fit and aggressive: Mandeep Singh vows to win gold for India at Paris Olympics

A crafty attacker and livewire in the striking circle, Mandeep Singh is an integral feature in the Indian men's hockey team for over a decade.



His ability to find the gaps unperturbed amid cram-full of sticks in the D box has been attributed to his superb peripheral vision and game awareness.

His swift yet bold movement during drag flicking made him a reliable player in the Indian set-up.

Mandeep was also one of India's key components in breaking the Men in Blue's 41-year hiatus for an Olympic medal by claiming the bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021.

The 28-year-old from Jalandhar has now set his eyes on changing the colour of the medal in the Paris Olympics, scheduled in July-August.

"I have started playing hockey at the age of 5, with an aim of winning an Olympic medal for India. But when this dream became a reality in Tokyo, I realised I have to win gold for India in Paris," Mandeep told The Bridge during the #AndarSeStrong campaign for Dabur Chyawanprash.

In the oddity of Indian hockey, nobody, without much amplification, knows better than Mandeep how the country fought through the dark days of Indian hockey and appeared as a mighty side.

The Indian men's hockey team, the most successful side in the Olympics with 12 medals, including eight gold, had to deal with a massive blow when it failed to qualify for the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Even though it returned to the Games in London 2012, things did not improve much; India was the bottom-placed side. At Rio Olympics four years later, India made a quarterfinal exit losing to Belgium.

"I have been playing for India for more than ten years now and have dealt with several problems," shared Mandeep before adding, “No team becomes champion overnight. To fulfil the childhood dream, there have been 30 years of dedication and hard work.”

Indian men's hockey team has witnessed an upward trajectory since its resolute medal-winning show in the Tokyo Olympics.

Further, the team's re-emergence has been cemented by its Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games gold medal-winning performances under the tutelage of Craig Fulton. Mandeep was at the core of India's ascendency in Asia.

He scored a magnificent hat-trick against Singapore, latching on to opponents’ mistakes to pummel the D.

By the time the tournament ended, he has staggering 12 goals to his credit. At the Asian Champions Trophy, his off the ball manoeuvre played a vital role in freeing his teammates to charge and score, while he himself scored three goals.

A lethal striker of the ball, Mandeep, with his assiduous movement in the circle, has so far amassed 114 goals in 225 outings for India, winning astonishing 133 matches.

As India started winning trophies, the team has grown in confidence. Mandeep now has no doubt in mind about what India's next target should be.

"Our next target is Paris Olympics, I know the journey to podium is long, but if we have to change the colour of the medal this time, we have to stay fit and strong," asserted Mandeep.

"That’s why Dabur Chyawanprash is my health partner in this journey. We want to bring back the glory days of Indian hockey and unfurl the Indian tricolour in Paris," vowed the striker.

Mandeep, known for his agility and acrobatic movement on the pitch, says fitness will be key for India's success in Paris.

"When I was young my mother used to feed me Dabur Chyawanprash before my training. At the time, I was unaware of its significance, it was tasty so I used to gulp it. I have been focusing on routine, good diet and nutrition for several years now. And this habit made me stronger and physically robust," revealed the Indian player.