Savita Punia, PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Awards

The two standout performers for India during their historic run in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics were their goalkeepers - Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh. Both Savita and Sreejesh stood up for women's and men's teams, respectively with some crucial saves under pressure during the country's fairytale run in Tokyo.



Thanks to their splendid show, both Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh have been nominated for the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award. The duo took to their respective social media accounts to announce the same.

"Hi fans, this is Savita, I have been nominated for the FIH Hockey Awards in the category of Goalkeeper of the Year, Women's, so please do vote for me through the link given below. Thank you," Savita tweeted.

On the other hand, Sreejesh posted, "Hi fans, this is PR Sreejesh, thank you for showering love and support during the Olympics. I have been nominated for the FIH Hockey Awards in the category of Goalkeeper of the Year, Men's, so please do vote for me through the link given below & in my bio Thank you!"



Sreejesh has previously won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award thrice in three consecutive years during 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Besides, the drag flickers Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur have been nominated for FIH Player of the Year in men's and women's, respectively and the youngsters - Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sharmila Devi have been nominated for the FIH Rising Star of the Year award.



The voting for the FIH Hockey awards closes on 15th September 2021.



