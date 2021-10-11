AT Sports Management signs an exclusive contract with Lalit Upadhyay

Athletes Today Sports Management (AT) agency Mumbai has signed an exclusive contract with Lalit Upadhyay from the men's hockey team till 2025.

Lalit Upadhyay – "I'm excited to have a professional sports management agency on board as my representatives. AT has all the right attributes that a professional like me needs, looking forward to growing together."

Abhishek Sharma (CEO) says "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Lalit he has been a key orchestrator in the men's hockey team and his contribution in Tokyo Olympics. He is our leading star."

About Lalit Upadhyay

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay is an Indian field hockey Player from Varanasi Uttar Pradesh who plays as a forward for the Indian national team. He is playing for the country since 2014, before that he was also part of the junior Indian team (under 21).

He won the bronze medal with the Indian national hockey team at Tokyo Olympic 2020. Lalit has a very motivational story of his career to reach the Olympic podium in Tokyo 2020. He was also part of the Indian team that competed at the 2014 Men's Hockey World Cup and Odisha Men's hockey world cup, Commonwealth Games 2018.

About Athletes Today

Athletes Today is a sports management agency that specializes in sports marketing, athlete representation, sponsorship and sports entertainment.

We are a team of very committed professionals who share the same ideology of creating a more dynamic, sustainable, inclusive and progressive sports ecosystem in India.

We provide a list of services that cater to teams, professional athletes and brands. We are committed to providing an opportunity to help homegrown Indian athletes excel and make a name for themselves not only on the field but off it as well.

This story has not been edited by The Bridge and is a release sent to the press in general.