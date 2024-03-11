New astroturf Hockey Stadium inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated a state-of-the-art hockey astroturf via video conferencing on Monday. The newly built astroturf, costing Rs 7.50 crore, is located at the women's hockey hostel in Majra, Sirmaur district.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Paonta MLA Sukhram Choudhari, who expressed their gratitude to Thakur for fulfilling a decades-old demand of the players in the area.

According to a press statement, they highlighted that the hostel has been instrumental in nurturing numerous national and international hockey talents, including former Indian women's team captain Sita Gosain.



The officials emphasized that the establishment of this world-class astroturf stadium will play a pivotal role in producing more international-level hockey players from the region, marking a significant step forward in the development of sports in Himachal Pradesh.