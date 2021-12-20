Hockey
Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Japan Semifinal - Teams, Top Goalscorers, Where to watch
India will be facing Japan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday, looking to follow u on their Olympics bronze by asserting their dominance in Asia. Korea will be taking on Pakistan in the other semifinal on Tuesday, with the final and 3rd place match both scheduled for Wednesday.
India vs Japan: Points Table
India ended the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (5) and hosts Bangladesh (0). They started off with a draw against Korea before winning the rest of their matches, including a 6-0 demolition of Japan.
India vs Japan: Top Scorers
Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - 6 goals
Dilpreet Singh (IND) - 4 goals
Jang Jonghyun (KOR) - 4 goals
Hossain Arshad (BAN) - 3 goals
India vs Japan: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor.
Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh.
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.
India vs Japan: When and where to watch
India vs Japan will begin from 1730 IST on Tuesday (December 21). The match will be live streamed on the Star Sports network.