Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Japan Semifinal - Teams, Top Goalscorers, Where to watch

India will be facing Japan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday, looking to follow u on their Olympics bronze by asserting their dominance in Asia. Korea will be taking on Pakistan in the other semifinal on Tuesday, with the final and 3rd place match both scheduled for Wednesday.

India vs Japan: Points Table

India ended the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (5) and hosts Bangladesh (0). They started off with a draw against Korea before winning the rest of their matches, including a 6-0 demolition of Japan.

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021



Current Teams' Standings and Points Table#HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/qXalCA9JHn — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) December 19, 2021

India vs Japan: Top Scorers

Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - 6 goals

Dilpreet Singh (IND) - 4 goals

Jang Jonghyun (KOR) - 4 goals

Hossain Arshad (BAN) - 3 goals

🇮🇳 India claims a 3️⃣-1️⃣ victory over arch-rivals Pakistan 🇵🇰 at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy!



The goal scorers for India:

Harmanpreet Singh ➡️ 2

Akashdeep Singh ➡️ 1#Hockey🏑 pic.twitter.com/3tEj5jpsUj — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 17, 2021

India vs Japan: India Squad



Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor.

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh.

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

India vs Japan: When and where to watch

India vs Japan will begin from 1730 IST on Tuesday (December 21). The match will be live streamed on the Star Sports network.