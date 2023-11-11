‘Our target is to make the final': Amandeep Lakra ahead of FIH Men's Junior World Cup

Amandeep Lakra, a prominent member of the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team, stated on Saturday that the team will focus on circle entry as the Indian boys aim to make the final of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Malaysia, scheduled for December 5-16.



"We will give added emphasis to our circle entry and conversion rates. Our primary focus will revolve around applying the insights and tactics that we obtain from our rigorous practice sessions, in our games," he emphasised.

While talking about his experience of playing in the Sultan of Johor Cup, held in Malaysia, where India won a bronze medal, Amandeep said, "I have learned a lot from them about how to play, and I would like to utilize this experience in the upcoming World Cup."

Amandeep finished the tournament as the top scorer with six goals in five games. When asked about this accomplishment, he attributed it to growing confidence.

"In the past, I faced challenges converting opportunities, frequently struggling with nerves. However, as I gained confidence in my ability to convert, it propelled me to put forth even more effort in my journey of self-improvement," he explained.

Amandeep also stood out as the side's key penalty corner expert, converting several chances.

For growing expertise in the drag flicking technique, he said the rigorous effort that he put into helping him perfect his skills. "My relentless hard work paid off, and I was able to convert more effectively," he revealed.

'Will make our presence felt'



The boy from Odisha is now looking forward to making their presence felt at the Men's Junior World Cup.

"We have high hopes of not only participating but also making it to the tournament's final. We will aim to make our presence felt on the grand stage, showcasing our determination and prowess in the process," he added.

The youngster is also wary of the competition in the tournament. He said India would need to stay focused on their goals.

"In the world of sports, the unpredictability of any given match is a constant. On any given day, any team can emerge victorious, making it imperative for us to remain steadfast in our commitment to our performance. We shall concentrate solely on our abilities and not dwell on the perceived strength or weakness of our opponents," Amandeep signed off.